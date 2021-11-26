1h ago

Mom devastated daughter will undergo major surgery alone after UK bans flights from SA

Canny Maphanga
Jane and her daughter Maxine
  • A South African woman is devastated that her daughter will undergo surgery on her own while she is stuck home due to the travel ban.
  • Jane Brooks was scheduled to fly to the UK next week, but she cannot pay the costs of having to quarantine for 10 days at a cost of R50 000.
  • The halt on South African flights comes after news of the detection of a new coronavirus variant by scientists.

A South African woman is devastated that her 25-year-old daughter will undergo major surgery alone in the UK as she will not be able to join her as flights to the county have been temporarily banned.

In addition to that, even if she was able to make it to the UK, Jane Louise Brooks, 59, stated she did not have R50 000 needed for her to quarantine at a London hotel for 10 days after landing.

"My daughter does not have anybody to do the surgery with her. She will have to do it on her own.

The devastated mother said:

My daughter just started crying when I told her she has to go through the surgery. It's life or death. Nobody knows when this will change.

This after news broke on Friday the UK had halted flights from South Africa amid the discovery of a new coronavirus variant by scientists in the country.

After they detected the B.1.1.529 variant, the UK temporarily halted flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

The UK said as a safety measure, it would deny entry to South Africans and others who had been in the southern African region in the previous 10 days, Business Insider reported.

READ | UK citizen due to start new job on Monday desperate to get home following SA flight ban

According to Brooks, her daughter, Maxine, was diagnosed with cancer in September 2021.

"I went over to London because she had surgery at the end of September.

"We waited for the results and now she needs more surgery, so I was planning to fly in on Friday, 3 December."

She said she was concerned because her flight had not been cancelled at this stage, but she could not afford the costs to quarantine at a London hotel for 10 days.

Brooks estimated quarantine would cost her close to R50 000 - an amount she did not have.

"I need to check into a hotel for 10 days - but I don't have money for that. They still want me to fly. I am not going to get my money back because I cannot afford to stay in a hotel."

Meanwhile, Maxine - who lives with a flat mate in the UK - will have to brave the looming surgery without her mother. She had been living in the UK for two years, according to her mother.

