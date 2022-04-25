Mom found guilty of raping son doesn't feel guilty for 'offences she did not commit', court hears

A Gauteng mother who was found guilty of raping and sexually exploiting her son does not feel guilty.

A pre-sentence report reveals that according to her, she did not commit any of the offences.

Sentencing proceedings will continue in June.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has heard that an East Rand mother who was found guilty of raping and sexually exploiting her son does not feel guilty because, according to her, she did not commit any of the offences.

This was revealed in the pre-sentence report handed to the court on Monday morning during sentencing proceedings.

The 11-page report revealed that the mother's attitude towards the offences was that she could not take responsibility for offences "she did not commit".

The report stated:

The accused acknowledges staying with the child in a place where she was not supposed to stay with him. However, she states that her son (victim) was never exposed to any form of abuse in her presence. She indicated that the child was taken care of by the house mother in a place close to the nightclub where she was working, and he had never been exposed to any form of abuse. She made it clear that she cannot take responsibility for offences she did not commit.

In its discussion and evaluation sections, the report read that the mother – a first-time offender – had shown no remorse because she pleaded not guilty and therefore did not take full responsibility for her actions.

The report further revealed that the probation officer was of the opinion that "anyone who commits crimes of this nature should be dealt with accordingly in order to send a strong message to potential offenders".

The woman appeared in the dock along with her co-accused, her ex-husband. The two cannot be named to protect the boy's identity.

News24 reported that the two were arrested in 2017 after the child ended up in a place of safety and reported that he was being abused.

The abuse and rape occurred between 2013 and 2017 – from the time he was four years old until he was eight. During the trial, the court heard that the boy was tied up in a dungeon and sexually violated by strangers while he and his mom lived at a strip club in Germiston, Gauteng.

News24 further reported, among other things, that the boy had said he was still afraid of his stepfather (the co-accused) and wished that he could be incarcerated so that "he could feel safer".

In January, the two were found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting the boy.

On Monday, the court learnt that one of them had gotten new representation, and a postponement was required.

The matter was postponed to 27 June for the continuation of sentencing proceedings.

