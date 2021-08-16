'Mom, I have the virus. It's time for me to go home' - retired firefighter dies weeks shy of being eligible for vaccine

Firefighter Stanley Adonis had barely entered retirement when he became gravely ill with Covid-19, to which he has since succumbed.

According to his family, Adonis had not yet been vaccinated and wished he had more time to get the jab.

Stanley Adonis, 49, had been working at the Cape Town International Airport for over 20 years as a chief firefighter.



He absolutely loved his job, his cousin Shaun Morgan said, but went into early retirement in January to spend more time with his loved ones.

According to Morgan, Adonis took their elderly aunt to get her vaccination in Mitchells Plain in July.



"He was a very cautious man, and on that day he phoned me to say he doesn't feel too well. When I called him the next day to find out how he's doing he said he can't speak too long and [we] should rather chat as he was quickly getting out of breath," Morgan recalled.

His cousin said he could not smell or taste and felt exhausted.

On the day Adonis went to have himself tested at a Mitchells Plain facility, he fainted in the queue.

"The doctors had come down to check him out immediately and tested him. He was positive. They provided him with some medication and told him to go home and isolate," he said.



According to Morgan, a few days into his isolation period his cousin's health deteriorated. He was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital and put into an induced coma.

In a WhatsApp voice note to his mother, an emotional Adonis said:

Mom, I have the virus, it's time for me to go home. I'm not going to make it through this virus.

Morgan said that his cousin was keen to be vaccinated, but was just one year shy of the qualifying age group of people 50 years and older at the time he fell ill.

"On Wednesday, 15 July, the hospital called and told us that Stanley is no longer with us. I just closed my eyes and bowed my head in disbelief. I didn't want to hear that news; it was very painful," said an emotional Morgan.

Morgan said that when the doctors came to speak to the family, they told them that Stanley was one of their most upbeat patients and while in ICU, he had shown slight improvement.

"Unfortunately, my cousin wasn't as lucky [as the surviving patients] as his one lung had collapsed because of the damage the virus had done," he said.

A doctor told them that Stanley would whisper that he was feeling much better and had to get home to his family who needed him.

The family wished that Stanley had more time so that could have gone for his Covid-19 vaccination.

"This has been a very trying time for our family, but we are positive that our story will motivate people to go out and get vaccinated to save lives," said Morgan.