3m ago

add bookmark

'Mom, I have the virus. It's time for me to go home' - retired firefighter dies weeks shy of being eligible for vaccine

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stanley Adonis in uniform. (Supplied)
Stanley Adonis in uniform. (Supplied)
  • Firefighter Stanley Adonis had barely entered retirement when he became gravely ill with Covid-19, to which he has since succumbed.  
  • On the day Adonis went to have himself tested at a Mitchells Plain hospital, he fainted in the queue.
  • According to his family, Adonis had not yet been vaccinated and wished he had more time to get the jab.  

A Cape Town firefighter who recently hung up his uniform to spend more time with his wife and three children has succumbed to Covid-19. 

Stanley Adonis, 49, had been working at the Cape Town International Airport for over 20 years as a chief firefighter.

He absolutely loved his job, his cousin Shaun Morgan said, but went into early retirement in January to spend more time with his loved ones. 

According to Morgan, Adonis took their elderly aunt to get her vaccination in Mitchells Plain in July.

"He was a very cautious man, and on that day he phoned me to say he doesn't feel too well. When I called him the next day to find out how he's doing he said he can't speak too long and [we] should rather chat as he was quickly getting out of breath," Morgan recalled. 

Stanley Adonis
Stanley Adonis is survived by his wife and three children. (Supplied)

His cousin said he could not smell or taste and felt exhausted. 

On the day Adonis went to have himself tested at a Mitchells Plain facility, he fainted in the queue.

"The doctors had come down to check him out immediately and tested him. He was positive. They provided him with some medication and told him to go home and isolate," he said. 

According to Morgan, a few days into his isolation period his cousin's health deteriorated. He was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital and put into an induced coma.

In a WhatsApp voice note to his mother, an emotional Adonis said: 

Mom, I have the virus, it's time for me to go home. I'm not going to make it through this virus.

Morgan said that his cousin was keen to be vaccinated, but was just one year shy of the qualifying age group of people 50 years and older at the time he fell ill.

"On Wednesday, 15 July, the hospital called and told us that Stanley is no longer with us. I just closed my eyes and bowed my head in disbelief. I didn't want to hear that news; it was very painful," said an emotional Morgan.

Morgan said that when the doctors came to speak to the family, they told them that Stanley was one of their most upbeat patients and while in ICU, he had shown slight improvement.

Stanley Adonis
Stanley Adonis,49, had been working at the Cape Town International Airport for over 20 years as a chief firefighter. (Supplied)

"Unfortunately, my cousin wasn't as lucky [as the surviving patients] as his one lung had collapsed because of the damage the virus had done," he said.

A doctor told them that Stanley would whisper that he was feeling much better and had to get home to his family who needed him.

The family wished that Stanley had more time so that could have gone for his Covid-19 vaccination. 

"This has been a very trying time for our family, but we are positive that our story will motivate people to go out and get vaccinated to save lives," said Morgan. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
25% - 886 votes
Travelling
45% - 1589 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
9% - 338 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 249 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
14% - 500 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.35
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,779.68
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,650.22
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.85
0.0%
Brent Crude
70.59
-1.0%
Top 40
63,269
-0.0%
All Share
69,385
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,898
+0.3%
Industrial 25
88,700
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,471
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo