Mom stabbed to death in front of toddler while driving in Cape Town

Compiled by Tammy Petersen
Miche Samuels.
Supplied
  • A 35-year old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband while driving in Cape Town.
  • Their toddler had been in the car when she was murdered.
  • The child was handed over to her maternal grandmother - and the father was arrested.

A 35-year-old woman, who was reportedly stabbed by her husband while driving in Cape Town, was killed in front of her child.

Miche Samuels died at the scene on the M5 highway near Ottery on Thursday.

The 39-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with her murder.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the child had been handed over to the maternal grandmother on Thursday.

A team of social workers from the provincial social development department would be conducting a home visit on Friday to  provide the necessary social services needed, said Joshua Chigome, spokesperson for social development MEC Sharna Fernandez.

"The department sent out a team of social workers to the scene, but SAPS were conducting their investigation at the time," he said.

According to the Daily Voice, Samuels' family arrived at the scene, where they found her dead in her red Fiat Palio. She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest; her one-year-old daughter had been sitting on the backseat.

Witnesses chased after the Bangladeshi national as he had allegedly tried to escape, the publication was told.

Car

He was then placed in a law enforcement car. The knife was reportedly found on a sports field. Divorce papers were said to have been found in the boot of Samuels' vehicle.

The husband had apparently called Samuels' mother to tell her that her daughter was "between life and death". He told her where they were, the stepfather, Daniel Beck, told the newspaper.

The couple had been married for seven years and have three children.

According to Beck, Samuels' husband, who wanted his family to move with him to his home country, was "very jealous". He had also been struggling to find work.

Van Wyk confirmed the man was expected in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

