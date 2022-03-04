8m ago

Moment with Madiba: 'It was the pinnacle of my career' - retired JMPD spokesperson

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
Wayne Minnaar.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • JPMD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar retired after 41 years of service.
  • He said he would miss the people of Joburg the most. 
  • As for the future, he is looking forward to teaching people about the rules of the road.

The day after Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar hung up his hat and badge, after 41 years of service, his mind wasn't ready to let go of the uniform. 

"On the first day (after retirement), I almost put on my uniform by mistake, but then I realised that there was no work and I must put on my civilian clothes. I loved the uniform, I loved the shiny badges and the buttons and the shiny shoes. 

"I loved seeing the officers on the motorcycles. That is what attracted me. I also had a desire to serve because I said it in my first interview on 8 January 1981. I was asked in the interview why I wanted to join the traffic department. I said that I want to serve and protect," he said. 

News24 caught up with Minnaar at his old office at the JMPD headquarters three days after his last day. As he walked the corridors in plain clothes, even his colleagues, who were delighted to see him, couldn't wrap their heads around the image of him without his uniform.  

Minnaar began his illustrious career in 1981 in the notorious streets of Braamfontein, in an era where not too many officers looked like him. 

"From our perspective, as non-white officers, we had big challenges, but we all tried to block that out and focus on the positives, which is serving the people and helping them, so they can be happy," he said. 

Fast forward to the present, and he lit up when he spoke about the diversity and representation in the force. 

He said:

It's very encouraging. I am happy that everyone is given an opportunity, even myself. When I was promoted to chief superintendent, it was a good opportunity. I am happy that I could experience that period because now I have experienced apartheid and post-apartheid. I have lived and worked during both times and I am very happy and satisfied.
 

Before becoming a spokesperson in 2001, Minnaar rose through the ranks, working in various divisions, including the K9 unit, scholar patrol unit, and school driver education.

In 2002 received the title of chief superintendent.  

Of all the units he worked in, the best was the high speed chases of the freeway patrol unit, where he spent eight years. 

"It was very enjoyable... it was a different environment, the high speed chases and driving very powerful patrol cars. It was a nice side of the job," he said. 

Despite a few close calls, he was grateful to have never been shot on duty.

"There have been instances where there were shootouts and I had to take cover. Because I am an officer, I am trained mentally, so I am prepared for confrontation at any moment.

READ | I've worn my uniform, badge with pride for 41 years, says JMPD's Wayne Minnaar as he retires

"There could be something at any moment, whether it is on the streets, a parking lot or inside the bank or the suburbs. A crime can happen at any moment, so you must be ready to take cover or draw (your weapon). I am very blessed to never have been shot," he said. 

Minnaar led many important convoys in his career, which included being part of a delegation that escorted diplomats in Namibia in 1990, during the inauguration of that country's first president, Samuel Nujoma, after gaining independence from colonial rule. 

In 1992, Minnaar was an escort for former president Nelson Mandela when his daughter, Zindzi, got married.

He even shared a moment with the late head of state. 

He said:

What touched me was how he was such an icon and powerful man, but so humble. When I thanked him for what he had done for the country, he took me by the arm and said, 'you are welcome'. That was nice and it touched me. It was the pinnacle of my career.
 

Next on Minnaar's agenda will be finding a platform to educate society on the rules of the road and road safety.

He said he would miss the people of Johannesburg the most. 

"I was happy and sad ... happy because I knew there would be a big media conference as I have become very attached to the media over the last 20 years. I got to love the media.

"The day I had to put on my uniform for the last time was very sad because I got to love the City of Johannesburg and the people of this city.

"I will miss the roads and the highways that I have become so accustomed to. I know them by name," he said. 

