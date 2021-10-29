27m ago

add bookmark

Monday's elections a two-horse race between ANC and DA, according to Steenhuisen

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen at a campaign event in Cape Town earlier in October.
DA leader John Steenhuisen at a campaign event in Cape Town earlier in October.
PHOTO: Jan Gerber/News24
  • According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, the municipal elections are a two-horse race between the DA and ANC.
  • He advanced the party's narrative that a vote for a smaller party strengthens the ANC.
  • He also said load shedding was a disaster the country could no longer afford.

With Monday's municipal election days away, DA leader John Steenhuisen likened the election to a two-horse race between the DA and ANC and said votes to smaller parties would only strengthen the ANC.

Steenhuisen addressed DA Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis's "Let's do more rally" in Cravenby, Cape Town, on Friday, where he advanced the narrative that the DA had been pushing in recent weeks that a vote for a "smaller party" strengthened the ANC. 

Steenhuisen said that as much as Monday's vote was about realising Cape Town's potential, it was also about keeping out the ANC, which leaves "destruction in its wake".

"There are only two kinds of ANC local government: those that have already failed and those that will fail," Steenhuisen said.

"They are a party that simply doesn't understand the principle of financial sustainability. They spend what they don't have, and they put off paying what they owe until everything comes crashing down."

Steenhuisen said according to Ratings Afrika, Cape Town was the only metro that could be considered financially sustainable.

READ | Metros' financial sustainability weakens - local rating agency

"And there is only one reason for this: fifteen consecutive years under a DA government, of which the last ten were under an outright DA government, with no flip-flopping coalition partners and no power-hungry parties compromising the metro with their demands," Steenhuisen said.

"Just imagine where the City of Cape Town could have been without the anchor of the ANC national government dragging it back."

He said the DA had a duty to protect people from the ANC's failures.

No matter what the ballot paper looks like with its endless list of small parties, this is just a two-horse race. By Wednesday, you will either wake up under a DA government, or you will wake up under an ANC government.


"Your choice is simple: On the one side, you have the abysmal, failed track record of a party that just never made the transition from liberation movement to government, and on the other, you have a party that has shown, in municipalities, metros and a province, that it is able to outperform the ANC by a massive margin."

He said if Capetonians didn't keep the DA in government in Cape Town, they'd end up with the ANC.

"You might think that a vote for a new party, or one of the dozens of existing smaller parties, is the same as voting to keep the ANC out. But that's simply not true.

"Almost every vote that doesn't go to the ANC or EFF, and doesn't go to the DA either, ends up strengthening the ANC. They would love nothing more than to see their opponents' vote fragmented among a host of smaller parties. Because that just strengthens their own share."

"The only way to keep Cape Town on the path to progress and take the city into a bold new future is by uniting behind the only party with the numbers, the plan and the track record to do so.

"With our country in such a precarious state, now is not the time to play with fire and to gamble with your vote."

A central theme in Hill-Lewis's offering to Capetonians was plans for the municipality to take over functions at which the national government was failing, notably policing, electricity provision and rail services.

READ | Elections 2021: Hill-Lewis wants to free Cape Town from Eskom and load shedding - here's his plan

Steenhuisen spent some time discussing electricity, as the country had been burdened by another bout of load shedding this week, which he described as "a disaster that our economy cannot survive for much longer".

"But DA governments refuse to be dragged down by a failed ANC national government. Where the DA governs, we are putting in place plans to ween ourselves off this dependency on Eskom, and move towards a far healthier and more diverse energy mix," Steenhuisen said.

He mentioned that there was a pilot programme in six DA municipalities in the Western Cape to put in place the legislation and the technology to buy electricity straight from independent power producers, and that power independence was also an important part of Hill-Lewis's plan for Cape Town.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancjohn steenhuisengeordin hill-lewiswestern capecape townelections 2021load sheddingpolitics
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
60% - 1189 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
21% - 407 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
19% - 381 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

14h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.86
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,782.20
-0.9%
Silver
23.89
-0.8%
Palladium
1,988.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,023.62
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.32
-0.3%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo