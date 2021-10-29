Monday's elections a two-horse race between ANC and DA, according to Steenhuisen

According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, the municipal elections are a two-horse race between the DA and ANC.

He advanced the party's narrative that a vote for a smaller party strengthens the ANC.

He also said load shedding was a disaster the country could no longer afford.

With Monday's municipal election days away, DA leader John Steenhuisen likened the election to a two-horse race between the DA and ANC and said votes to smaller parties would only strengthen the ANC.



Steenhuisen addressed DA Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis's "Let's do more rally" in Cravenby, Cape Town, on Friday, where he advanced the narrative that the DA had been pushing in recent weeks that a vote for a "smaller party" strengthened the ANC.



Steenhuisen said that as much as Monday's vote was about realising Cape Town's potential, it was also about keeping out the ANC, which leaves "destruction in its wake".



"There are only two kinds of ANC local government: those that have already failed and those that will fail," Steenhuisen said.



"They are a party that simply doesn't understand the principle of financial sustainability. They spend what they don't have, and they put off paying what they owe until everything comes crashing down."



Steenhuisen said according to Ratings Afrika, Cape Town was the only metro that could be considered financially sustainable.

"And there is only one reason for this: fifteen consecutive years under a DA government, of which the last ten were under an outright DA government, with no flip-flopping coalition partners and no power-hungry parties compromising the metro with their demands," Steenhuisen said.



"Just imagine where the City of Cape Town could have been without the anchor of the ANC national government dragging it back."



He said the DA had a duty to protect people from the ANC's failures.

No matter what the ballot paper looks like with its endless list of small parties, this is just a two-horse race. By Wednesday, you will either wake up under a DA government, or you will wake up under an ANC government.





"Your choice is simple: On the one side, you have the abysmal, failed track record of a party that just never made the transition from liberation movement to government, and on the other, you have a party that has shown, in municipalities, metros and a province, that it is able to outperform the ANC by a massive margin."



He said if Capetonians didn't keep the DA in government in Cape Town, they'd end up with the ANC.



"You might think that a vote for a new party, or one of the dozens of existing smaller parties, is the same as voting to keep the ANC out. But that's simply not true.



"Almost every vote that doesn't go to the ANC or EFF, and doesn't go to the DA either, ends up strengthening the ANC. They would love nothing more than to see their opponents' vote fragmented among a host of smaller parties. Because that just strengthens their own share."



"The only way to keep Cape Town on the path to progress and take the city into a bold new future is by uniting behind the only party with the numbers, the plan and the track record to do so.



"With our country in such a precarious state, now is not the time to play with fire and to gamble with your vote."



A central theme in Hill-Lewis's offering to Capetonians was plans for the municipality to take over functions at which the national government was failing, notably policing, electricity provision and rail services.



Steenhuisen spent some time discussing electricity, as the country had been burdened by another bout of load shedding this week, which he described as "a disaster that our economy cannot survive for much longer".



"But DA governments refuse to be dragged down by a failed ANC national government. Where the DA governs, we are putting in place plans to ween ourselves off this dependency on Eskom, and move towards a far healthier and more diverse energy mix," Steenhuisen said.



He mentioned that there was a pilot programme in six DA municipalities in the Western Cape to put in place the legislation and the technology to buy electricity straight from independent power producers, and that power independence was also an important part of Hill-Lewis's plan for Cape Town.