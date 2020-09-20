Monday’s weather: A warm day will kick off the week, with Pretoria reaching a high of 30°C

It will be a pleasantly warm Monday, with hot conditions for the northern belt of the country to kick off the week, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West and northern parts of the Free State.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, except in places of the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be fine and warm becoming cloudy, with evening fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment. It will be hot on the Lowveld.

The North West will be fine and warm but hot in places in the extreme north-east.

The Free State will be fine and cool in the east and north-east becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the south and west in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with early morning light rain along the south coast, otherwise and cool to warm. The wind along the cost will be moderate to fresh south-westerly east of Cape Agulhas at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong at times in the north of Cape Columbine.

The expected UVB index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with a chance of light rain in the south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly in the morning becoming fresh from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy with a chance of light rain along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. It will be cold over the south-western parts. The wind along the cost will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB index is low.

- Compiled by Nokuthula Khanyile