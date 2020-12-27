Monday’s weather: Cloudy and fine conditions to kick off last week of 2020

For most part of Monday, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon, according to the South African Weather Service.



Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Namakwa District and central parts of the Northern Cape, extending to the south-western parts of the Free State.

Have a look at the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms except in the north-east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon except in the extreme west.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south-western parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot in the east with morning fog in the north-west, becoming fine by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast and over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot over the Little and Central Karoo. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly at times along the west coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except over the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly from the south from late morning spreading to Maputo by late afternoon.

It will become moderate to fresh north-easterly south of Durban by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.





Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Compiled by Nokuthula Khanyile