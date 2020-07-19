Monday's weather: Fine and cool day for most parts of the country

The weather in your province:
Gauteng will be fine and cool.
The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
It will be fine and cool but partly on the Lowveld of Mpumalanga,where it will be warm in places.
It will be partly cloudy in the east of Limpopo, otherwise fine and cool.
The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.
Fine and cool, but warm conditions can be expected in the western parts of the Northern Cape. It will be windy over the central parts.
The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to easterly.
In the Western Cape, morning fog is expected along the south coastal region and in the south-west, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.
The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to easterly but fresh to strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.
The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool becoming cloudy with mist along the south coast and adjacent interior.
The wind along the coast will be light and variable.
In the eastern half, it will be fine and cool but warm south of the escarpment.
The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light and variable by late morning.
KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy along the north coast with fog patches at first, otherwise fine and warm.
The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/NrXPoEljbt— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/WZI9cLZUBA— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/UbwD7XcKM5— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/6wJ9hjFDpp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/UxxDkjofJv— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/sK0UBvtrmi— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/mCttT0GHOu— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/ScD6x2yT5M— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/O5T2vfgF2Q— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2020
- Compiled by Maxine Becket
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days