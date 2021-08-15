33m ago

Monday's weather: Fine and cool start to the week

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions, expected in places over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province 

It will be cloudy in the morning in Gauteng, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Mpumalanga and in places over the highveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but cloudy in the lowveld.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in places in the east and north.

The North West will be partly cloudy and cool.

It will also be partly cloudy and cool in the Free State, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy over the east in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cold over the southern high ground.

It will be windy over the central and eastern parts moderating from afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming north-westerly north of Port Nolloth by the afternoon spreading to the south by the evening.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Western Cape, but hot in places along the south coast.

It will become cloudy over the West Coast and Cape Metropole in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong north-westerly along the west coast from midday while light and variable along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Morning fog patches can be expected in places over the interior of the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, moderate to fresh easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches in places over the interior of the eastern half, partly cloudy cold to cool, but warm in places.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, becoming moderate to fresh northeasterly from late morning, reaching strong in places in the evening.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with morning rain along the north coast where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

temps
Monday's temperatures.

