1h ago

add bookmark

Monday's weather: Fine and warm day to kick off the week

Fine weather.
Fine weather.
News24

It will be a fine and warm day on Monday, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West and Free State will be fine and warm.

Northern Cape will have morning fog patches in the west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the south coast and eastern interior at first, becoming fine and cool, otherwise fine and cool but warm along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but light to moderate easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming easterly towards afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming south-easterly from midday.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool in the south, with isolated morning and late afternoon showers, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the south by mid-morning, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

weather
The forecast for 7 September.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Related Links
Your weather update: Isolated showers in EC, KZN to disrupt Saturday's cool to warm conditions
PICS | Rains, rivers of trash and how a Cape franchise is helping to clean up
Your weather: Fine and pleasant conditions return on Friday - just in time for the weekend
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 940 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 233 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2703 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 1064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.01)
Gold
1932.80
(+0.04)
Silver
26.89
(+0.09)
Platinum
905.74
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.35
(-3.20)
Palladium
2293.29
(+0.58)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo