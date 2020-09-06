Monday's weather: Fine and warm day to kick off the week

It will be a fine and warm day on Monday, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West and Free State will be fine and warm.

Northern Cape will have morning fog patches in the west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the south coast and eastern interior at first, becoming fine and cool, otherwise fine and cool but warm along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but light to moderate easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming easterly towards afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming south-easterly from midday.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool in the south, with isolated morning and late afternoon showers, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the south by mid-morning, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay