Monday's weather: Fine and warm start to the week, but some places are going to blow

iStock

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western Cape, and the central and western interior of the Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service warns.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior winds of 50-60km/h, with gusts 65-75km/h, are expected over the southern part of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, as well as the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and interior of the Garden Route Districts in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga it will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo, the North West and Free State will enjoy fine and cool to warm weather.

It will be fine and cool in the south of the Northern Cape, otherwise warm, becoming cloudy in the evening along the coast and adjacent interior, with morning frost over the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly, becoming fresh in the afternoon

There will be fog in places in the Western Cape along the south and south-western coastal areas in the morning, otherwise fine and warm over the interior, but cool along the coast.

Light rain is expected over the southwestern parts in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong from late morning.

It will be moderate southwesterly in the south, becoming fresh westerly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with mist in places from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon to evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the north by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

