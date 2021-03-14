23m ago

Monday's weather: Fine, warm and partly cloudy day across the country

(iStock)
(iStock)

Monday will be fine, warm and partly cloudy for most parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service. Several weather alerts have, however, been issued.

Impact-based warnings

There is a yellow (level 1) warning for rain, which could lead to localised flooding of roads and settlements over the coastal areas of the Overberg and Garden Route Districts in the Western Cape.

A yellow (level 1) warning is also issued for severe thunderstorms over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the interior of the Eastern Cape, extending to the coast.

The weather in your province:

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Limpopo Valley.

It will be fine and warm in the North West, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Fine and warm, but partly cloudy conditions can be expected in the west of the Free State, spreading eastwards in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and south.

In the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts, but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the north-west, but widespread showers along the south coast and adjacent interior, where heavy rain is expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy at first in the morning on the eastern half, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, freshening mid-morning, reaching strong along the wild coast.

It will become fresh to strong south-westerly in the East London area in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be hot in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Monday's temperatures.


