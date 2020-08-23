Monday's weather: Fire warnings for the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm

There are fire warnings for the Northern Cape in an otherwise fine day for the country, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape province.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo, North West and Free State will be fine and warm.

Northern Cape will be cloudy with fog along the west coast at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the east and north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the west coast in the morning with fog patches at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy with light rain along the south coast clearing by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly, becoming easterly, south of Cape Point in the afternoon, spreading along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in the south with rain and showers in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy in the south with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly early afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places in the south and along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly, north of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise gentle to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.