1h ago

add bookmark

Monday's weather: Frost, foggy, cloudy and cold

Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

Gale force westerly to north-westerly winds (63-74km/h) are expected along coastal regions between Oyster Bay and East London, moderating from the west during Sunday evening.

High seas with wave heights of six to nine metres are expected between Lamberts Bay and East London, subsiding from the west during Sunday evening.

Special weather advisory

Very cold conditions are expected in the Karoo Hoogland municipality in the Northern Cape, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your province

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Cloudy conditions can be expected in Mpumalanga with morning fog along the escarpment and southern highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Limpopo Valey.

The North West will be fine and cool, but cold at first with frost in places.

There will be fog patches in the north-east of the Free State at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

It will be fine and cool to cold in the Northern Cape, but partly cloudy to cloudy in the south at first, with morning fog in the Hantam municipality.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool conditions can be expected in the Western Cape, with isolated rain and showers along the Overberg coastal areas in the afternoon, spreading to the Garden Route coast by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly along the south coast, moderating from evening, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly in the south-west, becoming light south-westerly in the evening, and light and variable along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be partly cloudy and cold in the western part of the Eastern Cape, but cool along the coast where it will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, but south-westerly in the afternoon, moderating during the evening.

The eastern half will be cool along the coast, otherwise fine and cold, but partly cloudy in places in the west in the morning and again from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Monday's temperatures
Monday's temperatures.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Related Links
Power outages, uprooted trees and floods: Mopping up after Cape Town deluge
WATCH | Gale force winds, icy weather and gigantic swells: Cold front hits western and southern...
Come rain or shine: Fine and cool day for northern parts of SA, cold and rainy in the Cape
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
68% - 3928 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 1054 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
14% - 800 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo