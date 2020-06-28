Monday's weather: Frost, foggy, cloudy and cold

Gale force westerly to north-westerly winds (63-74km/h) are expected along coastal regions between Oyster Bay and East London, moderating from the west during Sunday evening.

High seas with wave heights of six to nine metres are expected between Lamberts Bay and East London, subsiding from the west during Sunday evening.

Special weather advisory

Very cold conditions are expected in the Karoo Hoogland municipality in the Northern Cape, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your province

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Cloudy conditions can be expected in Mpumalanga with morning fog along the escarpment and southern highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Limpopo Valey.

The North West will be fine and cool, but cold at first with frost in places.

There will be fog patches in the north-east of the Free State at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

It will be fine and cool to cold in the Northern Cape, but partly cloudy to cloudy in the south at first, with morning fog in the Hantam municipality.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool conditions can be expected in the Western Cape, with isolated rain and showers along the Overberg coastal areas in the afternoon, spreading to the Garden Route coast by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly along the south coast, moderating from evening, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly in the south-west, becoming light south-westerly in the evening, and light and variable along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be partly cloudy and cold in the western part of the Eastern Cape, but cool along the coast where it will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, but south-westerly in the afternoon, moderating during the evening.

The eastern half will be cool along the coast, otherwise fine and cold, but partly cloudy in places in the west in the morning and again from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days