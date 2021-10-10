1h ago

add bookmark

Monday's weather: Heat wave hits Northern Cape, with temperatures expected to reach 34°C

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of extreme high fire danger expected over the ZF Mgcawu, Namakwa and Pixley Ka Seme municipalities of the Northern Cape, the Matzikama and the Central Karoo municipalities of the Western Cape, as well as the Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

It also issued the following advisories:

- A heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected over Alexander Bay and Garies in the Northern Cape from Sunday until Tuesday.

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over the northern parts of the West Coast in the Western Cape on Monday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy, with fog patches on the Highveld at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga, with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east and west, with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm.

There will be morning fog patches in the east of the Free State, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

Fine and warm to hot conditions can be expected in the Northern Cape, but very hot over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in places over the West Coast and Central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong north of Table Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Fine and hot to very hot conditions can be expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, but warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half will be cloudy, with mist along the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine during the day.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

temps
Monday's temperatures.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1601 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2896 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 5872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,757.28
0.0%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,081.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,029.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo