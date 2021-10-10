Monday's weather: Heat wave hits Northern Cape, with temperatures expected to reach 34°C

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of extreme high fire danger expected over the ZF Mgcawu, Namakwa and Pixley Ka Seme municipalities of the Northern Cape, the Matzikama and the Central Karoo municipalities of the Western Cape, as well as the Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

It also issued the following advisories:

- A heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected over Alexander Bay and Garies in the Northern Cape from Sunday until Tuesday.

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over the northern parts of the West Coast in the Western Cape on Monday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy, with fog patches on the Highveld at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga, with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east and west, with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm.

There will be morning fog patches in the east of the Free State, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

Fine and warm to hot conditions can be expected in the Northern Cape, but very hot over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in places over the West Coast and Central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong north of Table Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Fine and hot to very hot conditions can be expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, but warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half will be cloudy, with mist along the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine during the day.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.



