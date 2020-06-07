07 Jun

Monday's weather: High fire danger in the Western Cape, fine day for the rest of the country

(iStock)
(iStock)

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Karoo Hoogland and Hantam municipalities in the Northern Cape as well as the Central Karoo, Garden Route and northern parts of the Cape Winelands in the Western Cape, warns the South African Weather Service.

Special weather advisories

An intense cold front with an associated cut-off low is expected over the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape from Wednesday morning until Friday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised snow over high-lying areas are possible, strong to gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, flooding, extremely cold conditions and rough seas can be expected.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

There will be morning fog patches over the central and southern Highveld of Mpumalanga, otherwise fine and cool but warm on the Lowveld.

Fine and cool but warm conditions are expected in the Limpopo valley and Lowveld.

It will be fine and cool in the North West and Free State

There will be morning frost over the southern high ground in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, with fog along the west coast where it will be cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong at times.

The Western Cape will have morning fog along the west and adjacent interior of the south coast, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly at first, but light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Fine and warm conditions can be expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly.

In the eastern half, it will be fine and cool but warm south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming north-easterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning mist over the northern interior, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

