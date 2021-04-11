Monday's weather: Hot start to week, with Upington reaching highs of 37°C

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and northern interior of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, but hot in the far north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga where it will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy in the Lowveld from the afternoon.

Fine and hot conditions can be expected in the North West.

The Free State will be fine and warm, but hot in the west.

In the Northern Cape it will be cloudy along the coast in the morning with fog patches where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Cape Town will be cloudy along the south coast in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly to easterly south of Betty's Bay in the morning, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, but fresh to strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the east in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly.

In the eastern half, a chance of morning light rain in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and evening. It will be fine over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from late morning.

It will be cloudy in places in the east of KwaZulu-Natal in the morning with morning fog over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but fine in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.







