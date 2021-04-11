1h ago

add bookmark

Monday's weather: Hot start to week, with Upington reaching highs of 37°C

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and northern interior of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, but hot in the far north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga where it will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy in the Lowveld from the afternoon.

Fine and hot conditions can be expected in the North West.

The Free State will be fine and warm, but hot in the west.

In the Northern Cape it will be cloudy along the coast in the morning with fog patches where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Cape Town will be cloudy along the south coast in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the West Coast District. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly to easterly south of Betty's Bay in the morning, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, but fresh to strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the east in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly.

In the eastern half, a chance of morning light rain in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and evening. It will be fine over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from late morning.

It will be cloudy in places in the east of KwaZulu-Natal in the morning with morning fog over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but fine in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

weather
Monday's temperatures.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6659 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1954 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo