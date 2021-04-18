29m ago

Monday's weather: It is going to be fine and warm across SA

(iStock)
(iStock)

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow L2 warning for winds with a possible impact, such as difficulty in navigation, localised problems for high-sided vehicles and the possibility of transport routes being affected by winds between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas as well as between Port St Johns and Durban.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be fine and cool to warm in Mpumalanga.

Limpopo, the North West and Free State will be fine and warm.

Fine and warm to hot, but very hot conditions can be expected in places over the Northern Cape.

It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming light southerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong to gale along the south and south-west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, with scattered rain and showers along the coastal regions of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast in the western half will be strong south-westerly at first, otherwise fresh south-easterly, but strong in Tsitsikamma from the late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, but strong at times, becoming moderate south-easterly from the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm in KwaZulu-Natal, becoming, partly cloudy with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south in the afternoon spreading northwards towards evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

temps
Monday's temperatures.

Read more on:
weather
