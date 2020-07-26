Monday's weather: It's a fine, cool start to the week

A fine, cool day is in store for Monday, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region:



Gauteng will be fine and cool.

It will become partly cloudy later in the day. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. Morning fog is expected along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and rain late morning.

North West will be fine and cool.

Free State will be partly cloudy in the east, with morning fog, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the east.

Northern Cape will be cloudy, with fog in the southern parts at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the central and eastern interior as well as along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with fog in places over the interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. It will be cold in the north-west, clearing from the late morning.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with isolated light showers south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, clearing from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, becoming moderate north-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cold. It will be cool in places in the east, with isolated showers, but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

