Monday's weather: Partly cloudy and cool conditions to kick off the week

A cloudy day in Cape Town.
Partly cloudy and cool weather conditions are expected in several parts of the country on Monday, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool with morning showers and thundershowers, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be warm have morning fog on the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming isolated in the afternoon.

Limpopo will have morning fog on the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming isolated in the afternoon.

North-west will be cloudy in the north-east at first where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but fine in the west.

Free State will be Cloudy in the north and north-east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but fine the south-west.

Northern Cape will be fine and warm, with high-level cloud in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool along the south coast and eastern interior at first, becoming fine otherwise fine and cool but warm in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool but warm in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be Light north-easterly becoming easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in some places in the morning otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming easterly to north-easterly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low

-Compiled by Nokuthula Khanyile

The temperatures in your city.
 Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

