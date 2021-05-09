Monday's weather: Pleasant start to the week with fine conditions expected

Monday will be a fine and cool to warm day across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm on the Lowveld.

Limpopo and the North West will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be fine and cool in the Free State.

Fine and cool to warm conditions can be expected in the North West, but hot along the coast with fresh south-easterly winds.

There will be morning fog patches along the west coast of the Western Cape, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, but cloudy along the south-west and south coast and adjacent interior where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly north of Table Bay, otherwise moderate westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior at first, becoming partly cloudy by late morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.