Monday's weather: Pretoria, Johannesburg scale 30°C, cool conditions set for Cape Town

Extremely hot weather is expected for the northern belt of the country, with mostly warm conditions over the central interior and cold temperatures along the coastline.



Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richtersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Have a look at weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but scattered in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Mpumalanga, but very hot over the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy over the Highveld, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme west and southern parts from the afternoon.

Fine and hot to very hot conditions are expected in Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy in the west, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west from the afternoon.

The North West province will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will also be partly cloudy, but warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Northern Cape, but hot in places, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong southerly from the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from late evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, with rain and showers along the coast.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cold, with showers and thundershowers from the afternoon over the interior, but rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm weather in the west, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.