1h ago

add bookmark

Monday's weather: Pretoria, Johannesburg scale 30°C, cool conditions set for Cape Town

(iStock)
(iStock)

Extremely hot weather is expected for the northern belt of the country, with mostly warm conditions over the central interior and cold temperatures along the coastline.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richtersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Have a look at weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but scattered in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Mpumalanga, but very hot over the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy over the Highveld, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme west and southern parts from the afternoon.

Fine and hot to very hot conditions are expected in Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy in the west, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west from the afternoon.

The North West province will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will also be partly cloudy, but warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Northern Cape, but hot in places, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong southerly from the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from late evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, with rain and showers along the coast.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cold, with showers and thundershowers from the afternoon over the interior, but rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm weather in the west, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Monday weather

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Saturday's weather: Warm conditions expected across SA, with Pretoria reaching a high of 31°C
Friday's weather: Sunny skies as the weekend approaches
Sunny weekend expected for most of South Africa after week of heavy rains
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
19% - 178 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
36% - 340 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
44% - 414 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.56
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.51
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.49)
Gold
1950.73
(+0.04)
Silver
25.58
(+0.10)
Platinum
892.50
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
39.56
(-3.62)
Palladium
2481.01
(+0.61)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo