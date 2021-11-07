Monday's weather: Severe thunderstorms, high fire danger and a heat wave

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected from Monday afternoon over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, most parts of the Free State except the north eastern parts, the extreme western parts of the North West, the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape - these conditions are expected to result in localised flooding in places, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail.



The weather service also issued the following warnings:

A yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding is expected from morning over most parts of the Eastern Cape.

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the North West, the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north western parts of Free State as well as the northern and extreme eastern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heat wave is expected in the lowveld, Limpopo Valley and western bushveld of Limpopo as well as the northern lowveld of Mpumalanga until and including Monday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in the lowveld of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga as well as the Limpopo Valley.

The weather in your province

It will be cloudy and cool to warm in the north of Gauteng with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the extreme southern parts. It will be very hot in the lowveld where it will be fine.

In Limpopo it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western and central parts. It will be extremely hot in the lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

The North West can expect partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east and along the Lesotho border.

It will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm in the Northern Cape with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, but scattered in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect partly cloudy conditions in the west, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, with isolated to showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy and cold to cool in the western half of the Eastern Cape with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light south easterly becoming moderate to fresh south westerly.

The eastern half will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming south westerly.

There will be morning fog patches in KwaZulu-Natal in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in places.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the north east

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly from the south in the afternoon, spreading to the north by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.