1h ago

add bookmark

Monday's weather: Severe thunderstorms, high fire danger and a heat wave

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected from Monday afternoon over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, most parts of the Free State except the north eastern parts, the extreme western parts of the North West, the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape - these conditions are expected to result in localised flooding in places, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail.

The weather service also issued the following warnings:

A yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding is expected from morning over most parts of the Eastern Cape.

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the North West, the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north western parts of Free State as well as the northern and extreme eastern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heat wave is expected in the lowveld, Limpopo Valley and western bushveld of Limpopo as well as the northern lowveld of Mpumalanga until and including Monday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in the lowveld of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga as well as the Limpopo Valley.

The weather in your province

It will be cloudy and cool to warm in the north of Gauteng with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the extreme southern parts. It will be very hot in the lowveld where it will be fine.

In Limpopo it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western and central parts. It will be extremely hot in the lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

The North West can expect partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east and along the Lesotho border.

It will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm in the Northern Cape with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, but scattered in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect partly cloudy conditions in the west, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, with isolated to showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy and cold to cool in the western half of the Eastern Cape with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light south easterly becoming moderate to fresh south westerly.

The eastern half will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming south westerly.

There will be morning fog patches in KwaZulu-Natal in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in places.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the north east

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly from the south in the afternoon, spreading to the north by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

temps
Monday's temperatures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 8660 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 1474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.31
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,818.27
0.0%
Silver
24.16
0.0%
Palladium
2,038.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,036.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.7%
Top 40
61,116
-0.5%
All Share
67,825
-0.5%
Resource 10
61,368
-1.7%
Industrial 25
89,604
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,193
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo