Monday's weather: Showers scattered across most parts of the country

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the South African Weather Service warns, and has sent out an advisory of extremely hot conditions expected in the Lowveld of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.



The weather in your province:

It will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy from the south of Gauteng in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy along the escarpment and in the Lowveld in the morning with mist, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy on the Highveld in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

Limpopo will be fine and hot, but warm over the central parts, becoming partly cloudy in the southern and western parts in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and hot conditions can be expected in the North West with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south from the afternoon.

In the Free State it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

It will be cloudy in the morning along the coast of the Northern Cape and its adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will become very hot in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated evening rain and showers over the eastern parts of the south-coast and adjacent interior but fine in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong in the south-west, becoming fresh to strong in the north-west by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the west and north-west, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated rain and showers in places, but cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the eastern half, along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

There will be morning fog patches in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Mandeni, otherwise moderate easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/fWiCwCfmQu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/JrUlqaoeoB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/cdxHdA3qJ5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/EbBwpXr2eS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/9OXLQkppLH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/Z6Qn1fLF0j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/fCqLUdGizh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/HKiGBKyQ0T — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/1z8DWqBb9z — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2020

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket



