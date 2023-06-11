Monday's weather: Temperatures drop as cold fronts hit parts of the country

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds and waves, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, between Saldanha Bay and Mazeppa Bay on Monday due to a passing cold front.



A series of cold fronts is expected to affect the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Free State throughout the week. This will cause day-time temperatures to drop significantly from Monday.

Maximum temperatures may be below 10 degrees Celsius in places over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the interior of Western Cape, the southern parts of the Free State and the northern high-ground of the Eastern Cape throughout the week.

General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather.

The weather service warned small stock farmers to expect very cold, wet and windy conditions over the southern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and northern high-ground of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.



Morning fog patches are expected in the south-west of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be warm.



Morning fog patches are expected over the north-western and central parts of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-west and southern parts, but fine in the east at first.



The North West will be partly cloudy, windy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.



The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.



It is expected to be foggy along the coast of the Northern Cape and adjacent interior in the morning, where it will be cloudy and cold, otherwise fine and cool.

It will become cloudy, with isolated evening showers and rain, but scattered in the southern high-ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.



The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool, with scattered showers in the west and south, but isolated in the north-west and the central interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh to moderate in the west by the evening.



The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be fine in places over the interior at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold, with light isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast, west of Port Alfred.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly early morning, otherwise fresh to strong westerly, reaching near gale force between Oyster Bay and Gqeberha.



The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but very cold in places in the north.

It will become cloudy from late morning, with light isolated showers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly early morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.



KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fine and warm, but cool in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated evening showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.







