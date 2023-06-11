48m ago

Share

Monday's weather: Temperatures drop as cold fronts hit parts of the country

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SAWS has predicted a cold front for the Western Cape.
The SAWS has predicted a cold front for the Western Cape.
Getty Images

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds and waves, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, between Saldanha Bay and Mazeppa Bay on Monday due to a passing cold front.

A series of cold fronts is expected to affect the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Free State throughout the week. This will cause day-time temperatures to drop significantly from Monday.

Maximum temperatures may be below 10 degrees Celsius in places over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the interior of Western Cape, the southern parts of the Free State and the northern high-ground of the Eastern Cape throughout the week.

General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather.

The weather service warned small stock farmers to expect very cold, wet and windy conditions over the southern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and northern high-ground of the Eastern Cape.  

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected in the south-west of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be warm.

Morning fog patches are expected over the north-western and central parts of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-west and southern parts, but fine in the east at first.

The North West will be partly cloudy, windy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It is expected to be foggy along the coast of the Northern Cape and adjacent interior in the morning, where it will be cloudy and cold, otherwise fine and cool.

It will become cloudy, with isolated evening showers and rain, but scattered in the southern high-ground. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool, with scattered showers in the west and south, but isolated in the north-west and the central interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh to moderate in the west by the evening.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be fine in places over the interior at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold, with light isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast, west of Port Alfred.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly early morning, otherwise fresh to strong westerly, reaching near gale force between Oyster Bay and Gqeberha.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but very cold in places in the north. 

It will become cloudy from late morning, with light isolated showers in the north-east. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly early morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fine and warm, but cool in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated evening showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

Monday's temperatures
Monday's temperatures



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What should be done with the inquiry findings into SA's alleged arms shipment to Russia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Make them public. No transparency, no trust.
90% - 1637 votes
Keep them classified for the sake of the ZAR
6% - 107 votes
I don't know, but politicians must stay out of it
4% - 81 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.52
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,008.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,323.40
0.0%
Gold
1,961.00
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo