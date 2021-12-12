36m ago

Monday's weather: Thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds for parts of the country

PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, possible hail, strong, damaging winds and excessive lightning over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

It also issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, leading to flooding, hail and damaging winds over the central and northern areas of Mpumalanga and the south-eastern parts of Limpopo.

A fire danger warning for extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province 

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be mostly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy and warm in Limpopo, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

Cloudy and warm conditions can be expected in the North West, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west, where it will be partly cloudy.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-western parts, where it will be partly cloudy.

It will be cool, with morning and evening fog patches along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh south to south-westerly from late morning.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm in the Western Cape, becoming partly cloudy in the west and in the north-west by the afternoon, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread showers and thundershowers in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western side of the Eastern Cape will be cool in places along the coast, otherwise cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming south-westerly by afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and warm on the eastern half, becoming cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be mostly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in places in the afternoon.

It will become moderate to fresh south-westerly south of Durban in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Monday's temperatures.


