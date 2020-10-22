Mongameli Bobani admitted to hospital for Covid-19

Nelson Mandela Bay MMC Mongameli Bobani is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

His lawyer says he is sedated and on a ventilator.

The situation is "not good", says his lawyer Danie Gouws.

Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure and engineering portfolio head Mongameli Bobani is not in a good condition after testing positive for Covid-19, according to his lawyer.

Danie Gouws told News24 that the former mayor felt ill during a council meeting last week Friday.

"He thought that his sugar was low and someone gave him a piece of candy. He went home and didn't return to work on Monday," said Gouws.

Gouws said, by Tuesday, Bobani was admitted to St George's Hospital.

He said the UDM councillor's condition had worsened and he was suffering from a shortness of breath.

A test was carried out, which returned positive on Wednesday.

Gouws said he was regularly in communication with Bobani's family.

"The family is in a state and his wife can't see him for obvious reasons. It's not good," said Gouws.

According to Gouws, Bobani is currently receiving oxygen on a ventilator, and is sedated.