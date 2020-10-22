51m ago

add bookmark

Mongameli Bobani admitted to hospital for Covid-19

Raahil Sain, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mongameli Bobani. (file)
Mongameli Bobani. (file)
  • Nelson Mandela Bay MMC Mongameli Bobani is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
  • His lawyer says he is sedated and on a ventilator.
  • The situation is "not good", says his lawyer Danie Gouws.

Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure and engineering portfolio head Mongameli Bobani is not in a good condition after testing positive for Covid-19, according to his lawyer.

Danie Gouws told News24 that the former mayor felt ill during a council meeting last week Friday.

"He thought that his sugar was low and someone gave him a piece of candy. He went home and didn't return to work on Monday," said Gouws.

Gouws said, by Tuesday, Bobani was admitted to St George's Hospital.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Mkhize warns of cases spiking as wife discharged from hospital

He said the UDM councillor's condition had worsened and he was suffering from a shortness of breath.

A test was carried out, which returned positive on Wednesday.

Gouws said he was regularly in communication with Bobani's family.

"The family is in a state and his wife can't see him for obvious reasons. It's not good," said Gouws.

According to Gouws, Bobani is currently receiving oxygen on a ventilator, and is sedated.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
My appointment is not a mistake – Bobani on dramatic return to NMB mayoral committee
ANC rejects Bobani appointment as MMC of biggest portfolio in Nelson Mandela Bay
Lungisa out, Bobani back in as MMC in Nelson Mandela Bay
Read more on:
mongameli bobaniport elizabetheastern capecoronavirus
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6731 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7832 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.24
(+0.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.90)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(+0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.70)
Gold
1901.77
(-1.02)
Silver
24.56
(-1.52)
Platinum
881.00
(-0.23)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2370.01
(-0.12)
All Share
54796.42
(-0.99)
Top 40
50276.84
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10376.28
(+2.34)
Industrial 25
74130.97
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52819.20
(-2.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo