Monkeypox: Cape Town man becomes SA's second confirmed case

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Another positive case of Monkeypox was recorded in South Africa.
  • The case was traced to a 32-year-old man from Cape Town.
  • The first case was a Johannesburg man last week.

South Africa recorded a second positive case of Monkeypox on Tuesday - a 32-year-old man from Cape Town.

The health department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said Health Minister Joe Phaahla is calling on people to be vigilant.

Mohale said the second person had no travel history, which suggested a high possibility of local transmission.

"Although Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness, the situation slowly evolves with recorded cases. 

"Phaahla urged the public to observe good hygiene practices, and other preventative measures, which proved effective against Covid-19, to prevent the spread of the virus.

READ | Experts warn against prejudice as first monkeypox case reported

"The source and linkage of cases remain under investigation. Working with the NICD, the department constantly assesses the risk for local transmission in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), in line with the international health regulations.

"Health officials will continue with contact tracing, while closely monitoring the situation and alerting clinicians on symptoms to look for."

Mohale said the WHO had not recommended any travel restrictions.

Phaahla said it was important for travellers to endemic countries to alert health officials, so as to be provided with guidance for case detection and management.

READ | Monkeypox: 'Too early to call it a pandemic'

"Members of the public, who experience symptoms similar to Monkeypox, are urged to report to their nearest healthcare facility for early detection and successful treatment. 

"Port health officials will continue with multi-layered screening measures, which include visual observation, temperature screening and completion, and analysis of travellers' health questionnaires when entering the country through ports of entry," Mohale said.

First positive case

Last week, Phaahla reported that the National Health Laboratory Services confirmed the first case through its laboratory tests.

The patient was a 30-year-old Johannesburg man, who had no travel history.

"It is early to link the two cases. Contract tracing will establish [whether the] two cases are linked," Mohale said.  

