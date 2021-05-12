Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Friday - MJC

Hundreds of Muslims gathered in Cape Town on Wednesday night for the official sighting of the moon.

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at Three Anchor Bay in Cape Town on Wednesday night for the official sighting of the moon. If seen, it would have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadaan.

Deputy President of the MJC, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, apologised for a delayed announcement.

"We had to engage with the Jamiatul Ulama council of South Africa regarding a probable sighting. On behalf of the MJC, we wish to announce the moon has not been sighted and it means Thursday will still be Ramadaan, and Eid will commence on Friday."

Moments before the maghrib Azaan sounds at Three Anchor Bay.#maankykers #eidmoon pic.twitter.com/mouRZxeypD — Voice of the Cape (@VOCfm) May 12, 2021

Khaliq Allie urged Muslims to persevere.

"We urge everyone to have the necessary patience and perseverance. We expected this matter to be addressed earlier. This is not a matter for debate or discussion. We should use these moments to cherish," he said.

Premier Alan Winde was also present during the gathering.