Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Friday - MJC

Marvin Charles
Muslims gathered in Three Anchor Bay for the sighting of the moon. (Twitter, Alan Winde)
  • Hundreds of Muslims gathered in Cape Town on Wednesday night for the official sighting of the moon.
  • Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie apologised for a delayed announcement in the sighting of the moon.
  • Premier Alan Winde was also present during the gathering. 

Eid-ul-Fitr will take place on Friday after the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) announced that the new moon had not been sighted.

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at Three Anchor Bay in Cape Town on Wednesday night for the official sighting of the moon. If seen, it would have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadaan.

Deputy President of the MJC, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, apologised for a delayed announcement.

"We had to engage with the Jamiatul Ulama council of South Africa regarding a probable sighting. On behalf of the MJC, we wish to announce the moon has not been sighted and it means Thursday will still be Ramadaan, and Eid will commence on Friday."

Khaliq Allie urged Muslims to persevere.

"We urge everyone to have the necessary patience and perseverance. We expected this matter to be addressed earlier. This is not a matter for debate or discussion. We should use these moments to cherish," he said.

Premier Alan Winde was also present during the gathering.

