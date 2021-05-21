21m ago

Mop-up operations begin in Cape Town after flooding caused by heavy rain

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management has started mop-up operations following localised flooding.
  • Several suburbs experienced flooding and power cuts on Thursday due to heavy rains.
  • Minor rock falls were reported on Clarence Drive (R44) between Gordon's Bay and Rooi-Els.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management has started mop-up operations following localised flooding caused by heavy rain.

Several suburbs experienced flooding, power cuts, damage to homes and drain blockages on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said officials had completed assessments in Khayelitsha, Crossroads, Nyanga, Philippi East, Delft, Langa, Macassar Village, Mfuleni and Strand.

"The informal settlements department is continuing with assessments in these communities, and transport is providing milling," Powell said.

Disaster Risk Management has appealed to residents living along natural watercourses to move to higher ground.

"Please make sure that your floor level is higher than the ground level," Powell added.

The electricity department is attending to weather-related power outages in Kensington, Somerset West, Newlands, Ravensmead and Masiphumelele.

Powell said various roads across the city had been waterlogged due to blocked drains.

"These are being attended to by the roads and stormwater department," she added.

Meanwhile, Transport and Public Works Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said there had been minor rock falls on Clarence Drive (R44) between Gordon's Bay and Rooi-Els.

Road maintenance, provincial traffic and the police are currently on the scene.

"The road remains open but we ask road users to remain vigilant in the area," Bakker added.

