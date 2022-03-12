1h ago

add bookmark

Mop up operations continue in Overstrand as more than 300 residents evacuated amid raging fires

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents evacuated by officials.
Residents evacuated by officials.
  • Firefighters in the Overstrand area have been battling a blaze since Friday afternoon.
  • More than 300 residents were evacuated on Saturday.
  • The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Firefighting efforts continue in the Overstrand area in the Western Cape amid a blaze that has been raging since Friday.

The Fire and Disaster Management team issued an immediate evacuation of more than 300 residents in the area on Saturday as raging wildfires continued to burn.

The fire started just before 16:00 on Friday and had since been contained, but was not extinguished, said mayor Annelie Rabie.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The fire started in an area with no people nearby and then spread to Die Kopie settlement, which is situated in a very bushy area," said Rabie.

Rabie added that leaving residents inside their homes was "too risky "as there was no guarantee that the fire wouldn't spread.

"We went to speak to the residents as we needed them to leave their property for their safety. Many of them didn't want to leave, but eventually gave in," she said.

ALSO READ | Durban firefighters battling to control blaze at tar manufacturing company

According to Rabie, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) assisted with the evacuation and moved evacuated residents to a commonage in Stanford.

"Moms and their babies were among those evacuated and have been staying at the facility until it's deemed safe to return to their homes. We have since provided food and water to the residents," Rabie added.

Rabie added that the fire chief had since indicated that the fire was contained, but not entirely out, and residents had started making their way back home.

"We will have fire engines on standby just in case any fire flare-ups start," she added.

Meanwhile, road users in the area were warned that the R43 in Stanford was partially closed due to a high voltage Eskom power line lying on the road.

"The Eskom team are busy removing the fallen power line and will start fixing the burnt down poles to restore power to the affected areas," said Overstrand municipal manager, Dean O'Neill.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
annelie rabieoverstrand western capemop up operations fire residents
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6684 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 13255 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,988.20
0.0%
Silver
25.86
0.0%
Palladium
2,805.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,081.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo