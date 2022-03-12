Mop up operations continue in Overstrand as more than 300 residents evacuated amid raging fires

Firefighters in the Overstrand area have been battling a blaze since Friday afternoon.

More than 300 residents were evacuated on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Firefighting efforts continue in the Overstrand area in the Western Cape amid a blaze that has been raging since Friday.

The Fire and Disaster Management team issued an immediate evacuation of more than 300 residents in the area on Saturday as raging wildfires continued to burn.

The fire started just before 16:00 on Friday and had since been contained, but was not extinguished, said mayor Annelie Rabie.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The fire started in an area with no people nearby and then spread to Die Kopie settlement, which is situated in a very bushy area," said Rabie.

Rabie added that leaving residents inside their homes was "too risky "as there was no guarantee that the fire wouldn't spread.

"We went to speak to the residents as we needed them to leave their property for their safety. Many of them didn't want to leave, but eventually gave in," she said.

ALSO READ | Durban firefighters battling to control blaze at tar manufacturing company

According to Rabie, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) assisted with the evacuation and moved evacuated residents to a commonage in Stanford.

"Moms and their babies were among those evacuated and have been staying at the facility until it's deemed safe to return to their homes. We have since provided food and water to the residents," Rabie added.

Rabie added that the fire chief had since indicated that the fire was contained, but not entirely out, and residents had started making their way back home.

"We will have fire engines on standby just in case any fire flare-ups start," she added.

Meanwhile, road users in the area were warned that the R43 in Stanford was partially closed due to a high voltage Eskom power line lying on the road.

"The Eskom team are busy removing the fallen power line and will start fixing the burnt down poles to restore power to the affected areas," said Overstrand municipal manager, Dean O'Neill.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.