Mop-up operations start after firefighters quell Kleinmond fire that raged for four days

Nicole McCain
Firefighters have battled a blaze in Kleinmond for a fourth day.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Around 5 000ha of fynbos and plantation have been destroyed in the fire.
  • Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy says the Fire Protection Association in the area is expected to compile a report on the source of the fire.
  • The fire started in an old pine plantation.

Mop-up operations have started in Kleinmond, after more than 200 firefighters battled a wildfire for four days.

The fire broke out in the Western Cape coastal town on Saturday and caused the closure of the R44 while threatening the luxury Arabella Hotel, Golf and Spa venue.

The fire was brought under control on Tuesday, with local authorities reopening all roads to Kleinmond and Hermanus.

On Wednesday, Overstrand Mayor Annelie Rabie said there had been no flare-ups or hotspots overnight and that the lines at Kasteelkop, Tokara, Rooisand and Perdeberg remained cold throughout the night.

The fire started in Highlands in an old pine plantation of the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs. According to Rabie, the plantations remained a hotspot area.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said the Fire Protection Association in the area was expected to compile a report on the source of the fire.

"In the interest of public accountability, the director-general of the department has asked the acting CEO of SANParks to undertake an assessment of the Kleinmond fire," said Creecy.

Creecy said:

The services of SANParks have been enlisted since they have internal capabilities to undertake an assessment of this nature. The scope of the assessment will include the origins and causes of the fire, whether fire breaks and other preventative measures were in place and any other factor that may have exacerbated the fire.

Once the assessment had been received and processed by the department, the findings and recommendations would be made public, she added.

"The fire remains approximately 95% contained," said Rabie.

"No hotspots were detected inside the fynbos vegetation area, however, the dense alien vegetation areas remain very hot. The wind direction has changed into [an] easterly direction, blowing smoke across the control line. However, the fire remains under control and relief have been briefed and will continue with mop up," she said.

The extent of the damage has been estimated at almost 5 000ha of fynbos and plantation, with more than 200 firefighters battling the blaze for four days.

No evacuations were carried out, although on Monday, residents of Heuningkloof were issued with a precautionary evacuation order.

Only one building was destroyed and there had been no fatalities.

Rabie added that the mop-up operations could take up to three days.

The Western Cape was currently in the midst of its fire season which takes place during the hot, dry and windy summer months, and, on average, sees between 17 000 and 20 000 fires each year.

