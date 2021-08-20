33m ago

Mopani district municipality allegedly paid more than R500m for tenders awarded irregularly

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
The Mopani district municipality in Limpopo paid more than R513m to contractors irregularly appointed.
  • The internal audit report found the bid adjudication committee was improperly constituted.
  • The municipality has since dismissed some officials including the deputy chief financial officer.

The Mopani district municipality in Limpopo paid more than R513 million to companies that were awarded tenders irregularly, with some officials failing to declare their interests on the contracts.

Four of the companies - Lebp Construction, Zenobia Trading 242, Selby Construction and Mbanga Trading Enterprise - scored a total of R234 million in irregular tenders.  

In some instances, each of the four companies was awarded different tenders on the same day.

This was contained in the internal audit report of the municipality which News24 has seen.

According to the report, the accounting officer, Republic Monakedi, failed to appoint the chief financial officer (CFO) to the bid adjudication committee as required by municipal  regulations.

The regulations stated that the CFO should form part of and preferably be the chairperson of the adjudication committee.

The payments to the companies were made by the deputy chief financial officer without the knowledge of the CFO.

Monakedi contested the finding on the basis that the adjudication committee constituted a quorum and not necessarily a formation.

However the final report stated: "The finding is not about the quorum of the BAC; it's about the formation as required by the regulations. BAC was not correctly constituted in line with regulation 29. 

"In the BAC report to the accounting officer, the BAC advice the accounting officer to take note of the fact that neither the CFO or a deputy manager from budget and Treasury was present in the sitting... "

"The advice shows that the BAC was aware that the committee was not properly constituted, hence the advice to the accounting officer. "The finding remains and the irregular expenditure should be disclosed and reported by management."

The report also revealed that the tenders were not advertised on the municipal website and not all bids received were recorded and evaluated.

The report further warned of possible litigation by unsuccessful bidders who were unfairly disqualified.

Several other officials were implicated in the wrongdoing. Monakedi had since left the employ of the municipality and the deputy chief financial officer had been dismissed. 

Municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni confirmed that some officials implicated in the report had been dismissed.

"Through our consequence management processes, we have thus far dismissed the deputy chief financial officer and the supply chain manager.

"The expenditure manager resigned at the time while the disciplinary processes were unfolding.

"We are also implementing the audit action which in the main addresses all the weaknesses identified in the system and this is presented to council on a quarterly basis and progress is also reported to provincial government and Cogta ," Ngobeni said.

