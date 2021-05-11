24m ago

add bookmark

More affidavits filed in Kinnear hand grenade accused's case

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charl Kinnear was remembered as a dedicated and hardworking detective.
Charl Kinnear was remembered as a dedicated and hardworking detective.
Bertram Malgas/News24
  • More affidavits were handed in at the lengthy bail application of the woman accused of being part of a hand grenade plot against Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.   
  • One of Amaal Jantjies' co-accused, Jannick Adonis, was also brought from prison to sign a supplementary affidavit for her bail application.
  • Nafiz Modack has been joined to the case, but was not present for the application, which saw an AGU officer being arrested for alleged corruption. 

More affidavits were handed in for the lengthy bail application of one of the people accused of a thwarted hand grenade plot against slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear.

Amaal Jantjies, Janick Adonis, Faeez Smith and Nafiz Modack face charges relating to the alleged plot, thwarted on 23 November 2019 in Bishop Lavis near Kinnear's home.   

Modack was joined to the matter, but neither he nor Smith were present for the application in the Parow Regional Court on Tuesday. 

He is expected to have a consolidated bail application at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday for the raft of new cases he faces after his arrest. 

Jantjies's bail application has dragged on with extensive questioning by the State, which is opposing bail on the grounds that she is too dangerous to be granted bail. 

READ | Snag in bail application for accused in Kinnear hand grenade case

Jantjies snorted at this suggestion, and retorted in previous proceedings that everything she did was on the instructions of AGU head Major General Andre Lincoln. 

She has alleged that the AGU is corrupt. Lincoln has denied her claims that she worked for him, in a previous affidavit in the growing case file. 

The matter hit a snag on Tuesday when a supporting affidavit by Adonis for Jantjies' application turned out to not have been properly commissioned.   

The court stood down for Adonis to be fetched from prison so this could be fixed.

He eventually arrived for his unexpected day out in a crisp Nike tracksuit and a red back pack, carrying the end of a thick noisy chain still attached to one ankle.  

He is serving a sentence for a matter dealt with by a court in Khayelitsha involving a gang called the Junky Funky Kids.   

Jantjies entered the dock jauntily in jeans, a puffer jacket, layers of white shirts, and perfectly painted red nails. She lifted a bangled wrist to wave at people she knew in the public gallery, and she and Adonis leant forward for a private conversation while the administrative matters associated with the numerous new filings were dealt with.   

Magistrate Richard Sikhwivhilu banished the specialist police officers with their rifles to the passages on the grounds that he did not feel comfortable with such heavy weapons in the court. 

Out of his view at the steps leading up to the dock stood a number of equally heavily armed officers, indicating the gravity of a matter involving the attempted murder of a top AGU detective involved in guns and gangs investigations.  

READ | 'Some days are a blur': Charl Kinnear's widow marks 6 months since his murder 

Kinnear was ultimately shot dead outside his own home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September.

Former rugby player Zane Kilian was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, based on his alleged cellphone surveillance of Kinnear's movements. 

He has denied the charge of murder during his unsuccessful bail application, saying he thought he was helping track the vehicle of a debt collection contact's wife who was suspected of having an affair.

As always, Kinnear's widow Nicolette kept a stoic watch from the public gallery as all of the strands of a massive investigation are untangled.  

An AGU officer Ashley Tabisher has already been arrested as the net widens, and is a co-accused with Jantjies and Modack for alleged corruption. 

Jantjies is alleged to have met Tabisher on behalf of Modack to offer him R10 000 for information on when the AGU was going to raid his house. According to a voice note the State drew from during her application, Tabisher also asked for a secret phone. According to the indictment, a cellphone worth R3 500 forms part of the alleged inducement to him.

Further details are likely to be revealed soon, after affidavits were added on Tuesday. 

One was from Lincoln, in support of an affidavit from investigating officer Trevor Shaw, one from Jantjies and one from Adonis.   

The matter was postponed to 18 May where Sikhwivhilu is expected to say whether he has managed to get through all of the additional information to be ready to hand down judgment on 23 May in Jantjies' bail application.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
janick adonisfaeez smithamaal jantjiesnafiz modackcharl kinnearwestern capecape towncrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5418 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4985 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,835.20
-0.1%
Silver
27.56
+0.9%
Palladium
2,930.70
-1.1%
Platinum
1,241.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo