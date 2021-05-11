More affidavits filed in Kinnear hand grenade accused's case

More affidavits were handed in at the lengthy bail application of the woman accused of being part of a hand grenade plot against Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

One of Amaal Jantjies' co-accused, Jannick Adonis, was also brought from prison to sign a supplementary affidavit for her bail application.

Nafiz Modack has been joined to the case, but was not present for the application, which saw an AGU officer being arrested for alleged corruption.

More affidavits were handed in for the lengthy bail application of one of the people accused of a thwarted hand grenade plot against slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear.

Amaal Jantjies, Janick Adonis, Faeez Smith and Nafiz Modack face charges relating to the alleged plot, thwarted on 23 November 2019 in Bishop Lavis near Kinnear's home.

Modack was joined to the matter, but neither he nor Smith were present for the application in the Parow Regional Court on Tuesday.

He is expected to have a consolidated bail application at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday for the raft of new cases he faces after his arrest.

Jantjies's bail application has dragged on with extensive questioning by the State, which is opposing bail on the grounds that she is too dangerous to be granted bail.

Jantjies snorted at this suggestion, and retorted in previous proceedings that everything she did was on the instructions of AGU head Major General Andre Lincoln.

She has alleged that the AGU is corrupt. Lincoln has denied her claims that she worked for him, in a previous affidavit in the growing case file.

The matter hit a snag on Tuesday when a supporting affidavit by Adonis for Jantjies' application turned out to not have been properly commissioned.

The court stood down for Adonis to be fetched from prison so this could be fixed.

He eventually arrived for his unexpected day out in a crisp Nike tracksuit and a red back pack, carrying the end of a thick noisy chain still attached to one ankle.

He is serving a sentence for a matter dealt with by a court in Khayelitsha involving a gang called the Junky Funky Kids.

Jantjies entered the dock jauntily in jeans, a puffer jacket, layers of white shirts, and perfectly painted red nails. She lifted a bangled wrist to wave at people she knew in the public gallery, and she and Adonis leant forward for a private conversation while the administrative matters associated with the numerous new filings were dealt with.

Magistrate Richard Sikhwivhilu banished the specialist police officers with their rifles to the passages on the grounds that he did not feel comfortable with such heavy weapons in the court.

Out of his view at the steps leading up to the dock stood a number of equally heavily armed officers, indicating the gravity of a matter involving the attempted murder of a top AGU detective involved in guns and gangs investigations.

Kinnear was ultimately shot dead outside his own home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September.

Former rugby player Zane Kilian was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, based on his alleged cellphone surveillance of Kinnear's movements.

He has denied the charge of murder during his unsuccessful bail application, saying he thought he was helping track the vehicle of a debt collection contact's wife who was suspected of having an affair.

As always, Kinnear's widow Nicolette kept a stoic watch from the public gallery as all of the strands of a massive investigation are untangled.

An AGU officer Ashley Tabisher has already been arrested as the net widens, and is a co-accused with Jantjies and Modack for alleged corruption.

Jantjies is alleged to have met Tabisher on behalf of Modack to offer him R10 000 for information on when the AGU was going to raid his house. According to a voice note the State drew from during her application, Tabisher also asked for a secret phone. According to the indictment, a cellphone worth R3 500 forms part of the alleged inducement to him.

Further details are likely to be revealed soon, after affidavits were added on Tuesday.

One was from Lincoln, in support of an affidavit from investigating officer Trevor Shaw, one from Jantjies and one from Adonis.

The matter was postponed to 18 May where Sikhwivhilu is expected to say whether he has managed to get through all of the additional information to be ready to hand down judgment on 23 May in Jantjies' bail application.

