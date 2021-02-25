1h ago

More arrests due in case of cop who allegedly used Bushiri money to make husband's rape case go away

Alex Mitchley
More arrests are expected in a case.
More arrests are expected in a case.
  • A police officer stationed at the national Organised Crime Unit was arrested after she allegedly received R500 000 from self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and used it as a bribe to have rape charges dropped against her husband.
  • The Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday that more accused may be added to the matter.
  • In an internal disciplinary hearing, the police officer had her pay suspended for two months and was ordered to undergo corruption counselling. 

More suspects are expected to be arrested in the corruption matter involving a police officer who allegedly received R500 000 from self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and used it as a bribe to have rape charges dropped against her husband.

Brigadier Rosy Resandt, who is stationed at the national Organised Crime Unit, and her husband Clifford Cornelius Resandt, who was the head of security for Bushiri, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court heard that further accused may be added to the matter and that further investigations were needed. The matter was postponed to 13 April.

Resandt and her husband were arrested in December 2020 and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Clifford was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping a minor.

"An amount of R500 000 was transferred from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosy's [Resandt] account on 22 January 2018, the amount reflected on the parents of the child's home loan account," NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

"The same day when the money reflected in the parents' account, the child dropped the charges against the husband. At the next court date, the matter was withdrawn from the court."

Both accused were granted bail of R15 000 each.

Slap on the wrist

In January, News24 revealed that following her first court appearance, Resandt was subjected to an internal police disciplinary hearing, where she was ultimately given a slap on the wrist.

A source told News24 Resandt had pleaded guilty to charges laid against her in terms of police discipline regulations under the South African Police Service Act.

It is understood that Resandt was charged with:

  • Two counts of contravening regulation 5(3)(i): conduct yourself in an improper, disgraceful and unacceptable manner.
  • One count of contravening regulation 5(3)(ii): fails to submit his or her financial disclosure as may be required by the relevant prescripts and/or fails to disclose the required financial interests or provides false information in such disclosure.


These charges directly relate to the R500 000 allegedly taken from Bushiri and used to bribe the alleged victim's family.

The source said dismissal as a sanction was sought, given the seriousness of the charges, but instead, Resandt's salary was suspended and she was ordered to undergo counselling for corruption.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the sanctions imposed on Resandt and said the office of the acting divisional commissioner for detective services had been notified about the judgment and would be studying it.

Disciplinary sanctions challenged

Police management had since challenged the findings and outcomes of the disciplinary hearing

At the time, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that they were not satisfied with the findings due to the seriousness of the charges Resandt faced. 

"This is not over. We will be talking it up for review in the Labour Court because the charges are very serious and we are not satisfied," said Naidoo.  

Naidoo added that Resandt would also be moved out of the national Organised Crime Unit.

