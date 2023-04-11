More arrests imminent as 5 appear in dock for Fort Hare hits, say cops





National police commissioner Fanie Masemola has announced the police task team investigating murders and attempted murders of University of Fort Hare employees is set to make more arrests.

This after a major breakthrough over the Easter long weekend, which led to the arrest of five suspects for the murders of fleet manager Petrus Roets and the vice chancellor 's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

Three of the accused are employees and former employees of the university while two others are alleged contract killers from KwaZulu-Natal.

The five suspects accused of the murders of two University of Fort Hare employees briefly appeared in the Alice Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where their case was postponed to 4 May.

The accused appeared in connection with the murders of the university's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and the vice chancellor's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

Roets was killed in a suspected hit in May last year while Vesele was gunned down in January this year.

The five suspects - Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khuza, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Dlamini-Zondo - were arrested over the weekend on an array of charges, including the murder and attempted murder of employees at the university.

Magistrate Ntuthu Sontlaba remanded all five accused, pending their bail application on 4 May.

They are all facing schedule six offences.

Peter is a suspended fleet officer at the university while Mbulawa is a former student who also did business with the university's fleet department.

Khuza is the chancellor's former chauffeur, while Khanyile and Dlamini-Zondo were arrested by the police's Special Task Team, which was investigating the hits on university employees, near KwaZulu-Natal.

Peter faces a slew of charges, including the murders of Roets and Vesele, the attempted murder of Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu and the attempted murder of Buhlungu's office manager, Nozuko Mabombo.

He also faces charges of fraud and corruption.

Mbulawa and Khuza have also been charged with Roets' murder as well as fraud and corruption.

Khanyile and Dlamini-Zondo have been charged with both Roets and Vesele's murders as well as the attempted murder of Buhlungu, the attempted murder of Professor Renuka Vithal and the attempted murder of Mabombo.

The pair also faces charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Buhlungu's bodyguard of five years, Vesele, was killed on 6 January when gunmen opened fire on the vice-chancellor's vehicle outside his residence in Alice.

Buhlungu was not in the vehicle, and was unharmed, but had to be taken to a safe house.

On 19 May last year, Roets was shot dead near his home in Gonubie while he was on his way home from the Alice campus.

At the time, his murder was thought to be linked to a clampdown on corruption within the university's fleet network.

News24 previously reported how the top echelon at the university were ripped apart by a deadly power struggle.

A special police task team was set up after Buhlungu asked for help from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also authorised the Special Investigating Unit to probe allegations of corruption and serious maladministration at the university since 2012, focusing on four contracts and the awarding of honours degrees.

The accused will be remanded at Cambridge police station in East London and at King William's Town Medium Prison.

National police commissioner General Fanie Masemola told journalists outside court two of the accused were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, adding more arrests were imminent.

Masemola said:

This is not the end, we still got those we are looking for to arrest in addition to those who appeared here today. We will update you about the number we are looking for as we go along. It's more than one.

He added the accused were arrested in various places across the country.

Buhlungu told journalists the arrests came after Ramaphosa called him about the hits.

"I am very pleased that we got a positive response from the president. Within a phone call, the president assured me he was going to send ministers and the top brass of the police services here, which he did."

He said after the call, he had meetings with Police Minister Bheki Cele and Masemola which kick-started the process that led to the arrests.