More arrests made in connection with violent protests in Musina

Five people have been arrested in connection with violent protests in Musina, Limpopo.

This follows the arrest of four others in connection with the protests.

Protesters allegedly blocked roads and looted shops during the protests.

Five people were arrested on Sunday when police attempted to "stabilise" Musina, following violent protests in the Limpopo town.

The arrests bring to nine the number of people taken into custody in connection with the protests over the last week.

The water-related protests brought Musina to a standstill last week. Major roads, including the one to Beitbridge, were blocked and shops looted and closed, and pupils were unable to go to school.

Those who were arrested face charges of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

The protests started on Tuesday evening after water to the area was shut off.

Ledwaba added:

During the protests, community members went on a rampage, blocked the roads and burnt tyres on the road and some shops in Nancefield location and Musina town were looted. The protesters further damaged police vehicles, a municipality tractor, as well as motorists' vehicles for failing to pay them while on the roadside, manning illegal tollgates.

Municipal buildings were also reportedly damaged during the protests.



The Vhembe District Municipality said in a statement on Wednesday that the water shortage was the result of three leaks in the main pipeline that supplies Musina with borehole water from the Limpopo River.

The first four arrests were made on Thursday night when four people – aged 20 to 36 – were apprehended.

Police have since stabilised the area, Ledwaba said.





