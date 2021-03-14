More batches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the way - Professor Glenda Gray

A new consignment of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Saturday.

More batches are expected in the coming week, according to the SAMRC's Professor Glenda Gray.

South Africa has administered more than 145 000 vaccine doses so far.

"We received over 40 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson on Saturday. We are bringing the batches more frequently to avoid being without stock."

South Africa has administered 145 215 vaccine doses as of Saturday. The goal is to inoculate as many healthcare workers as possible during the first phase of the government's vaccination programme. By Saturday, the confirmed Covid-19 death toll in the country was more than 51 000.

Gray said more vaccine batches will arrive in the next few days.

"Next week will see three more batches landing. We expect three shipments – the next consignment on Wednesday, another on Thursday and a third one on Friday."

Government has increased the number of vaccination sites, with more private hospitals added as the country prepares for the second phase of inoculation.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in the country is 1 528 414. By Saturday, 82 more deaths were reported, bringing the confirmed deaths to 51 261.