58m ago

add bookmark

More batches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the way - Professor Glenda Gray

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SAA plane carrying the second batch of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
The SAA plane carrying the second batch of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • A new consignment of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Saturday.
  • More batches are expected in the coming week, according to the SAMRC's Professor Glenda Gray.
  • South Africa has administered more than 145 000 vaccine doses so far.

South Africa received another batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and three more vaccine batches are expected in the next few days, South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) CEO Glenda Gray said on Sunday.

"We received over 40 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson on Saturday. We are bringing the batches more frequently to avoid being without stock."

South Africa has administered 145 215 vaccine doses as of Saturday. The goal is to inoculate as many healthcare workers as possible during the first phase of the government's vaccination programme. By Saturday, the confirmed Covid-19 death toll in the country was more than 51 000.

ALSO READ | Second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives on SAA flight from Belgium

Gray said more vaccine batches will arrive in the next few days.

"Next week will see three more batches landing. We expect three shipments – the next consignment on Wednesday, another on Thursday and a third one on Friday."

Government has increased the number of vaccination sites, with more private hospitals added as the country prepares for the second phase of inoculation.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in the country is 1 528 414. By Saturday, 82 more deaths were reported, bringing the confirmed deaths to 51 261.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnson & johnsonprofessor glenda graygautengjohannesburgcoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5393 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3529 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5104 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo