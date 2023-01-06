More bloodshed as alleged gang turf war continues in Eldorado Park

Two people were killed and three wounded in the ongoing gang turf war in Eldorado Park.

On Tuesday, the community came together to try to flush out the problem.

Thirteen people have been killed and five wounded in the area since 1 December.

More blood has been shed in Eldorado Park with two people killed on Thursday night.

Rival gangs again came to blows, just two days after residents met to expel gangsters from the B Section Flats in Extension 2.

Three other people were injured as bullets flew through their windows at around 22:30.

Since 1 December, 13 people have been killed and five injured within walking distance of the area.

The flats are in one of the poorest areas in the Johannesburg suburb, which is notorious for gang violence and a haven for drug peddlers.

On Tuesday afternoon, residents fed up with the warfare gathered to discuss ways to bring peace to the area.

Eldorado Park has always seen gang violence, but residents say there has been a recent escalation since the leaders of two gangs were killed last year.

They say rival gangs are now fighting a turf war for control of the area.

READ | Third man charged in alleged racist pool attack out on R20 000 bail

It is believed that drugs are peddled from the flats, but some homes in and around the flats were searched for drugs on Tuesday and nothing was found.



By the time the Anti-Gang Unit went to the homes, police had been visible in the area for a few hours.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were looking for those responsible for Thursday night's killings.

“The victims were inside the flats when the suspects shot at them through the window. Two of the victims were certified dead on the scene, while three were taken to the local medical centre for treatment.

He said:

The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be related to gangsterism in the area.

Residents fear this is a sign of things to come. They believe the violence will get worse.

In October, council members from the City of Johannesburg visited the area after 20 people – many of whom were bystanders - had been killed.

Their visit came after residents called for the army to be deployed in Eldorado Park to end the killings.

Since then, there have been weekly updates between local police, community policing forums, the National Prosecuting Authority and other entities to monitor and try to mitigate the issue.