More delays in case of Cape Town mom who allegedly sold pics of naked daughter

Compiled by Jenni Evans
The mother, who may not be named to protect her daughter's identity, was arrested in July last year for allegedly selling naked photographs of her daughter and receiving payment via PayPal.
  • The case against the Bonteheuwel mom accused of selling naked pictures of her daughter was postponed again. 
  • She was due to appear in the Parow Regional Court, but it was postponed to later in March. 
  • A local ward councillor lamented the constant delays in the case, which saw international investigators involved. 

The case of the Bonteheuwel mom accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter was delayed again and postponed to later in March for instructions, to the dismay of the local ward councillor.  

Councillor Angus McKenzie said: 

I am appealing to our courts for the sake of the child, community and all those affected by [Gender Based Violence] to act and to place this mother on trial for the horrendous crime she is accused of. This lengthy delay is unfortunately not fair on her either.

The mother, who may not be named to protect her daughter's identity, was arrested in July last year for allegedly selling naked photographs of her daughter and receiving payment via PayPal.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi previously told News24 that the woman faced charges of manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, financial gain from child pornography, and rape.

She was arrested when local police and US authorities partnered after the FBI picked up on her online activity.

She was traced via geotagging, and an agent from the US homeland security department acted as a buyer.

Said McKenzie: "It is sadly safe to assume that we have gone beyond the point of 'justice delayed is justice denied; we are now left in the position that GBV would appear to have little or no consequences."

