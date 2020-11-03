1h ago

add bookmark

More delays in sentencing of former bank treasurer convicted of double murder

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been convicted of double murder.
A man has been convicted of double murder.
iStock
  • Vincenzo Pietropaolo was found guilty of the 2017 murders of his father and estranged wife.
  • Sentencing was postponed to give Pietropaolo tome to consult a private social worker in mitigation of sentence.
  • The matter will be back in court on 5 November.

The sentencing of a former Bank of Athens treasurer, Vincenzo Pietropaolo, for the murder of his wife and father has been postponed, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Tuesday.

Pietropaolo was supposed to be sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday but the matter was postponed to 5 November to give him an opportunity to consult a private social worker to present a pre-sentencing report in mitigation of a lesser sentence. 

He was found guilty of the 2017 murders of his estranged wife, Manuela, who was shot nine times in her home in Brackenhurst, south of Johannesburg, and his father, Pasqualino, who was killed nine months before Manuela. Pasqualino's death was initially believed to be a botched house robbery. 

READ | Zuma loses SCA bid against personal costs order over Mandonsela report

Pietropaolo was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that the same gun was used to kill them, eNCA reported on Monday. 

Many details in the case have emerged in the last three years.

The delay is one of many delays that have occurred in the matter.

Pietropaolo first tried to have the charges withdrawn, TimesLIVE previously reported.

The case was also delayed when Pietropaolo's lawyer told the court he was not ready to proceed, TimesLIVE reported at the time.

Another delay was when Pietropaolo wanted the trial to be moved to a later date.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend and her mother
Murder of businesswomen: 5 appear in court for execution-style killing
Murdered Groblersdal farmer's wife, suspect are lovers - report
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 500 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 2087 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1238 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.05
(+0.76)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(+0.25)
ZAR/EUR
18.79
(+0.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.83)
Gold
1905.40
(+0.61)
Silver
24.32
(+1.03)
Platinum
872.00
(+1.79)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2301.00
(+4.03)
All Share
53471.04
(+1.62)
Top 40
49138.49
(+1.54)
Financial 15
9992.57
(+4.12)
Industrial 25
73913.91
(-0.40)
Resource 10
50466.58
(+3.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo