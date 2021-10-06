'More ground still needs to be covered' - Ramaphosa on SADC's military response to Mozambique insurgency

SADC has extended its military deployment to Mozambique's insurgency-hit Cabo Delgado province.

The current deployment would have come to an end on 15 October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said SADC had played a meaningful role in advancing peace and security in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa says, while there has been progress with the SADC mission in Mozambique, more still needs to be done.



This was after the Southern African Development Community (SADC) approved an extension to military operations in Mozambique to quell a violent insurgency in the country's northern province of Cabo Delgado.

An Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Organ Troika plus the Republic of Mozambique met in Pretoria on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing conflict.

In July, SADC agreed to deploy a military force in the region. Its initial deployment was set to end on 15 October.

In a communique following the meeting, regional body said: "Summit approved the extension of the SAMIM to continue with offensive operations against terrorists and violent extremists to consolidate stability of security and create a conducive environment for resettlement of the population and facilitate humanitarian assistance operations and sustainable development," said a communique from SADC following the meeting.

"Summit urged Member States, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies, to continue providing humanitarian relief to the population affected by the terrorist attacks, including the internally displaced persons.



"Summit expressed unwavering commitment to continue supporting the Republic of Mozambique in achieving peace and security in some districts of the central and northern Cabo Delgado province."

Closing the meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, said: "There is no doubt in our minds that, while progress has been registered by the operations of the SADC mission in Mozambique, more ground will still need to be covered.

"The coming few months are therefore going to be critical in shaping the future trajectory of the SADC intervention in districts of Cabo Delgado."



He said progress had been made, and that SADC had played a meaningful role in advancing peace and security in Mozambique.

'Mozambique will never walk alone'

Ramaphosa said SADC appreciated Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi expressed sentiment that the presence of the SADC forces was giving much hope to the people of Mozambique in Cabo Delgado.

He also lauded Nyusi for allowing SADC to help.

"We have indeed acted out what our age-old African proverb says, that if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," Ramaphosa said.

"Through this, we as SADC says, Mozambique will never walk alone. We will always be there to walk with Mozambique.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Namibian President Hage Geingob also attended the summit.



Since 2017, a jihadist organisation called Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah has been waging a violent insurgency in Cabo Delgado. Last year, the violence escalated.

In June, a SADC Extra-Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Governments held in Maputo approved a regional mission to assist Mozambique.

South Africa deployed 1 495 South African National Defence Force members to the mission.