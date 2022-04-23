1h ago

add bookmark

More hard questions, less sensationalism needed from media over xenophobia and immigration - experts

accreditation
Jenna Etheridge
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against xenophobia outside of the main gate of the South African High Commission which was shut down to avert reprisal attacks in Abuja. (Kola Sulaimon, AFP)
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against xenophobia outside of the main gate of the South African High Commission which was shut down to avert reprisal attacks in Abuja. (Kola Sulaimon, AFP)
  • Media should look at immigration and anti-foreign sentiments from all angles, panelists at a GCIS roundtable discussion have said.
  • They said media outlets should ask hard questions over using sensationalist headlines.
  • Citizens should feel like their voices are being heard so resentment does not build.

When it comes to responsibly reporting on complex issues of immigration and anti-foreign sentiments, South African media should look beyond sensationalist headlines and ask the hard questions, experts said on Friday. 

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird said sensationalism often crept in when news media focused on big events as they happened, reporting on xenophobia at the point of an assault or violent confrontation.

READ | The Big Debate: Does Dudula divide?

Speaking at a roundtable discussion hosted by the Government Communication and Information System, Bird said media also largely reported on what major political figures were saying about these issues.

He gave the example of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi making headlines this week for launching an attack on illegal foreign nationals and saying South Africa was the only country that accepted "rascals".

"[Motsoaledi] is taking a fundamentally sensationalist approach to dealing with these issues precisely because his department is a flaming mess," said Bird.

He said people were not documented, in many respects, because the home affairs department was not functional, and its services had been even less accessible during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bird added: 

It’s a bit of a mixed bag when we talk about how our media report and address these things. Some of them do an incredible job where they highlight them, they speak to the right issues, and some see their role as merely reporting on some of these things and not… highlighting quite why xenophobia is so fundamentally destructive.

Bird said the media should, for example, be asking Motsoaledi how many days in a row the home affairs system had been functioning and operational.

"Step outside of playing that nice, attractive populist game of getting a great headline."

Immigration consultant Tumi Madiba said there seemed to be distrust in how media had been reporting on immigration, and that they should remain objective.

'Be fair, balanced'

If citizens' concerns were ignored, it would build resentment, he added.

"Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is not xenophobic... he has been able to listen to the concerns and outcries of South Africans and is doing something to fix home affairs," Madiba said. "He is just reporting the facts on the ground."

Bird said the media should unpack issues and challenges as being multifaceted and complex.

"Why aren’t our media telling more stories about what [documented] foreign nationals are doing, and how they contribute to our nation? Our media have a fundamental responsibility to address that, [and] to condemn and undermine discourse that supports and incites violence." 

Bird said reporting should also speak to the massive problems of criminality, drug abuse, rape and GBV that communities were facing.

SABC foreign editor Sophie Mokoena agreed.

She said:

When we tell the story of foreign nationals, we must look at all angles... we must guard against fabling and stigmatising people who are legally in the country. You can’t just generalise and talk about foreign nationals must go. You have to know exactly who you are talking about.

"Be fair, balanced and give all sides the right to reply. Above all, ask hard questions."

Mokoena said leadership was critical at this juncture on the African continent and globally.

"South Africans must be satisfied that laws are being implemented. Foreign nationals in country legally and those still waiting to be processed must know there are laws protecting them but they must also do their part by respecting laws of country."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8000 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3443 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.95
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,931.71
0.0%
Silver
24.16
0.0%
Palladium
2,378.76
0.0%
Platinum
933.13
0.0%
Brent Crude
106.65
-1.6%
Top 40
65,386
-1.6%
All Share
72,265
-1.5%
Resource 10
76,311
-4.4%
Industrial 25
80,390
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,458
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | PICS: ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat...

24m ago

FEEL GOOD | PICS: ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo