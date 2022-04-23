More hard questions, less sensationalism needed from media over xenophobia and immigration - experts

Media should look at immigration and anti-foreign sentiments from all angles, panelists at a GCIS roundtable discussion have said.

They said media outlets should ask hard questions over using sensationalist headlines.

Citizens should feel like their voices are being heard so resentment does not build.

When it comes to responsibly reporting on complex issues of immigration and anti-foreign sentiments, South African media should look beyond sensationalist headlines and ask the hard questions, experts said on Friday.

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird said sensationalism often crept in when news media focused on big events as they happened, reporting on xenophobia at the point of an assault or violent confrontation.

READ | The Big Debate: Does Dudula divide?

Speaking at a roundtable discussion hosted by the Government Communication and Information System, Bird said media also largely reported on what major political figures were saying about these issues.

He gave the example of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi making headlines this week for launching an attack on illegal foreign nationals and saying South Africa was the only country that accepted "rascals".

"[Motsoaledi] is taking a fundamentally sensationalist approach to dealing with these issues precisely because his department is a flaming mess," said Bird.

He said people were not documented, in many respects, because the home affairs department was not functional, and its services had been even less accessible during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bird added:

It’s a bit of a mixed bag when we talk about how our media report and address these things. Some of them do an incredible job where they highlight them, they speak to the right issues, and some see their role as merely reporting on some of these things and not… highlighting quite why xenophobia is so fundamentally destructive.

Bird said the media should, for example, be asking Motsoaledi how many days in a row the home affairs system had been functioning and operational.

"Step outside of playing that nice, attractive populist game of getting a great headline."

Immigration consultant Tumi Madiba said there seemed to be distrust in how media had been reporting on immigration, and that they should remain objective.

'Be fair, balanced'

If citizens' concerns were ignored, it would build resentment, he added.

"Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is not xenophobic... he has been able to listen to the concerns and outcries of South Africans and is doing something to fix home affairs," Madiba said. "He is just reporting the facts on the ground."

Bird said the media should unpack issues and challenges as being multifaceted and complex.

"Why aren’t our media telling more stories about what [documented] foreign nationals are doing, and how they contribute to our nation? Our media have a fundamental responsibility to address that, [and] to condemn and undermine discourse that supports and incites violence."

Bird said reporting should also speak to the massive problems of criminality, drug abuse, rape and GBV that communities were facing.

SABC foreign editor Sophie Mokoena agreed.

She said:

When we tell the story of foreign nationals, we must look at all angles... we must guard against fabling and stigmatising people who are legally in the country. You can’t just generalise and talk about foreign nationals must go. You have to know exactly who you are talking about.

"Be fair, balanced and give all sides the right to reply. Above all, ask hard questions."

Mokoena said leadership was critical at this juncture on the African continent and globally.

"South Africans must be satisfied that laws are being implemented. Foreign nationals in country legally and those still waiting to be processed must know there are laws protecting them but they must also do their part by respecting laws of country."





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

