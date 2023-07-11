1h ago

More Joburg areas won't have full water supply as Rand Water embarks on planned outage

Alex Patrick
Many residents in Johannesburg will have to rely on water from the Johannesburg Water tankers during the Rand Water outage this week.
  • Johannesburg Water has updated the list of areas that will be affected by the Rand Water outage.
  • The outage will begin at 19:00 on Tuesday and end at 05:00 on Friday. 
  • During the outage, areas will experience differing hours of reduced water or no supply of water.

With Rand Water's 58-hour water shutdown set to begin on Tuesday evening, Johannesburg residents not on the original list of areas affected should look at an updated Johannesburg Water version as it has emerged that more suburbs than first thought will be affected by the outage.

The planned outage is set to begin at 19:00 on Tuesday and end at 05:00 on Friday. This will give the bulk water supplier 58 hours to install two valves between the A19 and B14 pipelines.

Johannesburg Water, which purchases water from Rand Water to dispense to the city, has updated its list of areas affected. The outage impairs five booster stations, which help pump water from Rand Water's reservoirs to the reservoirs which feed suburbs. 

This extended list is available on the Joburg Water website, which was down for parts of Tuesday as throngs of residents took a last-minute check. 

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said residents would not be affected for the same number of hours.

"People living in Orange Farm and Ennerdale [serviced by] the Daleside Booster Station are least affected. Work on Daleside should be completed in eight hours. 

"But those living in Randburg and Roodepoort, [serviced by] the Eikenhof Booster Station, will be affected for the whole 58 hours."


During the outage, Johannesburg Water will try to make the water in its reserves last by reducing the water supply during the downtime.

"Low-lying areas may have low pressure to no water but intermittently or at irregular intervals [during maintenance]. High-lying areas will have no water at all."

The following booster stations will be affected by the outage:

Daleside Booster Station

Areas under the Daleside Booster station will have a water supply reduced by 50% for eight hours from 19:00 on Tuesday. The water supply should be fully recovered by 19:00 on Wednesday.

The areas affected are updated below.

Zwartkopjes Booster Station

Areas that fall under the Zwartkopjes Booster station will have a water supply reduced by 40% for 24 hours from 19:00 on Tuesday. The water supply should be fully recovered by 19:00 next week Monday.

The areas affected are updated below.

Eikenhof Booster Station

Areas under the Zwartkopjes Booster station will have a water supply reduced by 24% for 58 hours from 19:00 on Tuesday. The water supply should be fully recovered by 19:00 on 24 July.

The areas affected are updated in the three slides below:

