More killings in Gqeberha despite officers deployed to restore law and order in hotspot areas

Gqeberha police say the latest killing of four people is not linked to the mass shooting that claimed eight lives in the city last month.

Between Thursday and Sunday, four people were killed in KwaZakhele and New Brighton.

No arrests have been made as yet.

Four more people have been shot dead in KwaZakhele and New Brighton in Nelson Mandela Bay, a mere month after eight people were gunned down at a house party in the same area.



On 29 January, three women and four men died from bullet wounds at a house party on Maqanda Street in KwaZakhele. An eighth person died later in hospital.

The latest shootings happened despite Police Minister Bheki Cele deploying a phalanx of police troops to restore law and order in the area and stop gun violence.



The first of the four victims was 25-year-old Mandilakhe Makayisa of New Brighton, who was shot dead in Tabara Street last Thursday. The following day Sibongile Mantanga, 45, was found inside a charcoal VW Polo with gunshot wounds to the head.

The police said five suspects, two armed with firearms, fired multiple shots at the deceased who was sitting in his parked car.

A case of murder was under investigation and the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

READ | Eight people killed, three injured as gunmen attack guests at house party in Gqeberha

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police found 31-year-old Mzamo Ngumbela dead inside his Ford Ranger bakkie following a shooting incident. He sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head, said Naidu.



Three other passengers ran away.

Naidu said the gunmen had shot at the bakkie while it was driving down Ngwekazi Street in KwaZakhele.

"One injured female, of unknown age, was found in a nearby house with gunshot wounds to her neck and was taken to hospital. She succumbed to her injuries during the early hours of the morning," Naidu said.

The woman was identified as Khanya Mali but police had not been able to trace the two other passengers.

ALSO | Six people killed on Eastern Cape streets in bloody 72 hours

Police were investigating two cases of murder and two of attempted murder. The motive and suspects were unknown at this stage, said Naidu.

She confirmed that the national intervention unit was still deployed at the hotspot areas of New Brighton and KwaZakhele, and said multidisciplinary operations were conducted in order to curb the shootings in these areas.

Naidu said the latest shootings had not been linked to the previous murders on 29 January.



