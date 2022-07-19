More KZN liquor outlets fined as authorities clamp down on non-compliance after tavern shooting

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has fined and opened cases against several liquor outlets following the killing of four people at a Pietermaritzburg tavern two weeks ago.

The liquor authority said it was committed to ensuring liquor outlets were compliant.

The blitz operation, which was conducted over the weekend, focused on Pietermaritzburg, Umlazi and Empangeni.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has issued several fines and opened cases against liquor outlet owners following the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg that claimed four lives earlier this month.

Inspectors from the liquor authority visited Plessislaer in Pietermaritzburg, Umlazi in Durban, and Empangeni, in northern KZN, just two weeks after the deadly shooting. The blitz also came after provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi criticised the number of liquor outlets in Sweetwaters – about 160, he claimed.

The liquor authority, together with other government agencies, fined 20 outlets who did not have licences or were non-compliant.

In an operation in Plessislaer on Friday, four outlets were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence. Cases were also opened against the owners, liquor authority spokesperson Nomthandazo Dlamini said.

Officials seized 878 litres of alcohol in the operation, she added.

In Umlazi, also on Friday, seven liquor outlets were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence. Fines totalling R10 500 were issued, with 179.20 litres of liquor confiscated.

Two licensed Empangeni outlets were charged. One was fined R2 500 for selling liquor outside trading hours, and the other was fined R2 000 for "effecting structural changes without approval".

Seven outlets in the area were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence. The liquor authority seized 485.98 litres of alcohol in the operation.

AFP PHOTO: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Dlamini said the liquor authority conducted the operation following the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting in Sweetwaters.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has responded swiftly as the number of reported incidences and [murders at] liquor outlets continue to increase.

"These operations, which are conducted with law enforcement agencies and other government institutions, seek to ensure compliance and adherence to the licence conditions of the licence granted," she said.

Dlamini said the statistics from the blitz operation were a "clear indication of our commitment to our mandate of controlling and regulating the sale of liquor within the province".

"We vow to continue to intensify these operations, whilst also educating liquor licence holders on the importance of adherence to their licence conditions. We further call upon the public to report any events where liquor is being sold without a permit."

Dlamini said the liquor authority was concerned about the number of illegal outlets mushrooming throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

"At the same time, we are encouraged by our inspectors, who have been diligently conducting compliance inspections in all districts and working with law enforcement in shutting down these illegal outlets."

The liquor authority has called on people who are aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, or wrongdoing to call its ethics hotline on 0800 00 44 24.