1h ago

add bookmark

More KZN liquor outlets fined as authorities clamp down on non-compliance after tavern shooting

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police lock down the scene outside a tavern.
Police lock down the scene outside a tavern.
Ihsaan HAFFEJEE / AFP
  • The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has fined and opened cases against several liquor outlets following the killing of four people at a Pietermaritzburg tavern two weeks ago.
  • The liquor authority said it was committed to ensuring liquor outlets were compliant.
  • The blitz operation, which was conducted over the weekend, focused on Pietermaritzburg, Umlazi and Empangeni.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has issued several fines and opened cases against liquor outlet owners following the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg that claimed four lives earlier this month.

Inspectors from the liquor authority visited Plessislaer in Pietermaritzburg, Umlazi in Durban, and Empangeni, in northern KZN, just two weeks after the deadly shooting. The blitz also came after provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi criticised the number of liquor outlets in Sweetwaters – about 160, he claimed.

The liquor authority, together with other government agencies, fined 20 outlets who did not have licences or were non-compliant.

In an operation in Plessislaer on Friday, four outlets were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence. Cases were also opened against the owners, liquor authority spokesperson Nomthandazo Dlamini said.

READ | Enyobeni tragedy: Tavern owner, two staffers arrested

Officials seized 878 litres of alcohol in the operation, she added.

In Umlazi, also on Friday, seven liquor outlets were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence. Fines totalling R10 500 were issued, with 179.20 litres of liquor confiscated.

Two licensed Empangeni outlets were charged. One was fined R2 500 for selling liquor outside trading hours, and the other was fined R2 000 for "effecting structural changes without approval".

Seven outlets in the area were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence. The liquor authority seized 485.98 litres of alcohol in the operation.

Samkelisiwe Tavern building with black exterior
Samkelisiwe Restaurant, where a shooting took place.
AFP PHOTO: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Dlamini said the liquor authority conducted the operation following the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting in Sweetwaters.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has responded swiftly as the number of reported incidences and [murders at] liquor outlets continue to increase.

"These operations, which are conducted with law enforcement agencies and other government institutions, seek to ensure compliance and adherence to the licence conditions of the licence granted," she said.

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

Dlamini said the statistics from the blitz operation were a "clear indication of our commitment to our mandate of controlling and regulating the sale of liquor within the province".

"We vow to continue to intensify these operations, whilst also educating liquor licence holders on the importance of adherence to their licence conditions. We further call upon the public to report any events where liquor is being sold without a permit."

Dlamini said the liquor authority was concerned about the number of illegal outlets mushrooming throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | 130 AK-47 spent cartridges collected at Soweto tavern, Cele says

"At the same time, we are encouraged by our inspectors, who have been diligently conducting compliance inspections in all districts and working with law enforcement in shutting down these illegal outlets."

The liquor authority has called on people who are aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, or wrongdoing to call its ethics hotline on 0800 00 44 24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 2035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 5913 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2077 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.05
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.46
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,713.01
+0.2%
Silver
18.81
+0.7%
Palladium
1,866.50
+0.4%
Platinum
885.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
106.27
+4.8%
Top 40
61,384
+1.0%
All Share
67,640
+0.9%
Resource 10
59,334
-1.2%
Industrial 25
85,215
+2.3%
Financial 15
14,993
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo