More maths, reading lessons for young Western Cape pupils to catch up time lost to pandemic

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Young Western Cape pupils will have extra time to catch up on hours of maths and reading lessons lost during Covid-19 disruptions.
Young Western Cape pupils will have extra time to catch up on hours of maths and reading lessons lost during Covid-19 disruptions.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Western Cape pupils will receive extra learning time for maths and reading.
  • The extra lessons for pupils in Grades 1 to 3 are aimed at making up for time lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • As a result of the initiative, each pupil will receive an extra 60 hours of learning time by the end of the year.

Western Cape pupils will receive extra time to catch up on the hours of maths and reading they lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced that in the second half of the school year, which started on Tuesday, pupils in Grades 1 to 3 will be given extra time for the two subjects every week.

"These are the grades that were most severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and we must do everything we possibly can to ensure that our youngest students are not disadvantaged in later grades," Education MEC David Maynier said.

An extra two hours of reading lessons every week and an extra hour of maths will be provided after adjusting the amount of time allocated to Life Skills. This will result in an additional 60 learning hours, Maynier said.

The length of the school day will not be increased.

The intervention "will support other recovery plans that are already under way", the MEC added.

He said: 

The Western Cape is the only province to undertake standardised systemic testing in mathematics and languages and we, therefore, have a comprehensive understanding of the scale of the learning losses caused by the pandemic.

Maynier said that the Grade 3 pass rate in maths dropped by 13.8 percentage points and the pass rate in language dropped by 8 percentage points between 2019 and 2021.

"We have always maintained that the loss of contact (face-to-face) teaching time would affect our youngest students the most, as they do not have the same self-discipline, maturity or structure that our older students would have to cope with rotating timetables and learning at home," Maynier said.

"These learning losses will have serious knock-on effects as these students progress through their school careers," he said.


