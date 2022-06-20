1h ago

add bookmark

More victims come forward in Gauteng child sex ring case allegedly involving advocate Paul Kennedy

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More victims have come forward in the alleged child sex ring case in which a senior advocate and acting judge stands accused.
More victims have come forward in the alleged child sex ring case in which a senior advocate and acting judge stands accused.
iStock
  • More victims have come forward in an alleged child sex ring case against a 53-year-old man.
  • The accused is facing more than 700 counts, including trafficking, rape, sexual assault and grooming of a minor.
  • Advocate Paul Kennedy was a co-accused in the matter, but charges were withdrawn because of his death.

More minor victims have come forward in the alleged child sex ring case in which senior advocate and acting judge, Paul Kennedy, was an accused.

Kennedy has since died by suicide - but his co-accused, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, recently appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The State informed the court that it needed another postponement as three more victims had come forward.

News24 understands that three victims came forward - the youngest was 14 when the crimes were allegedly committed.

It is further understood that the accused will now be facing more charges of rape.

READ | State withdraws child porn, sexual exploitation, grooming charges against deceased advocate Paul Kennedy

The accused was initially charged, alongside Kennedy, in a case involving more than 700 counts of child pornography, sexual assault, human trafficking, sexual grooming of a minor, and rape.

Since charges against Kennedy were withdrawn, following his death by suicide in February, the State identified more criminal cases against the accused.

The court heard the State was still centralising the other cases faced by the accused in other parts of the country.

One case, which has been centralised to the child sex ring matter, is a matter of public indecency; the accused allegedly exposed himself to minors at a holiday resort in Da Gamaskop in the Western Cape.

There is a similar case in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal, which still needs to be centralised.

News24 previously reported that the accused had also been charged with public indecency in a separate case after allegedly exposing himself to an 11-year-old boy in a bathroom at a swimming school in Sandton in July 2018.

READ | Advocate Paul Kennedy, accused of child sex trafficking and rape, has died

Police confirmed to News24 that a charge of unlawfully and intentionally exposing/displaying or causing the exposure/display of genital organs (public indecency) had been opened.

However, at the time, the case was temporarily struck off the roll as the victim's parents wanted the case withdrawn, because they did not want to subject their son to more trauma.

The case will be joined to the one currently before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, the accused is also on trial for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy in Sandton in August 2018.

The incident allegedly happened in a public bathroom at an upmarket country club in Johannesburg. The victim was at the country club to play a hockey match against another school.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul kennedygautengjohannesburgcrimecrime and courtschild abusecourts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8331 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 902 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4907 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.55
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,844.58
+0.3%
Silver
21.76
+0.4%
Palladium
1,858.00
+2.2%
Platinum
937.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
0.0%
All Share
65,391
0.0%
Resource 10
67,489
0.0%
Industrial 25
73,336
0.0%
Financial 15
15,017
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo