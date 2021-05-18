More officers requested for Khayelitsha after recent spate of killings

Additional LEAP officers have been requested for Khayelitsha, following shootings over the weekend.

The shootings, believed to be motivated by extortion, left 13 dead.

Police have detained 11 people for questioning in the case.

Additional Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers have been requested for deployment to Khayelitsha following a spate of killings over the weekend.

In a statement, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he had requested "additional LEAP deployments in the area".

LEAP officers deployed to the area were currently working overtime, and there were plans to add more officers to the area in July, Fritz's spokesperson Wade Seale said.

"Extra LEAP capacity has been allocated to Khayelitsha against overtime for the existing contingent. This will continue until the area is stabilised," he said.

An additional 250 officers were currently in training and would be deployed on 1 July, Seale said, adding that officers from this group may be deployed to Khayelitsha "on the basis of data at that time".

A series of shootings in the gang-ridden township over the weekend left 13 people dead. Nine people were shot and killed at different locations in the township on Saturday, while four others later succumbed to injuries sustained in the shootings.

Another five people were seriously wounded.

The incidents are believed to be linked to the ongoing extortion rackets plaguing several areas in and around Cape Town.

"I would like to call on all community members to please report any information that they have that might assist SAPS in their investigation. We must bring an end to these senseless killings," Seale said.

Fritz added there were strong indications that the killings were being perpetrated by organised groups, with extortion as the motive.

"Investigations and work by the Extortion Steering Committee, which aims specifically at getting extortionists arrested and convicted, are ongoing; and I support the strong response by SAPS in the activation of a 72-hour plan, and hope that they will make a breakthrough soon," he said.

Police detained 11 suspects during a predawn raid in Sea Point for questioning in connection with the shootings.

According to police, the suspects are all from the Western Cape.

